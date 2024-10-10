NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced that Skillshare has chosen Amagi to be its partner for FAST playout and delivery globally for the launch of Skillshare TV, a first-of-its-kind FAST channel. The latest free streaming channel features a wide range of inspiring content from Skillshare, the world's largest online learning community for creativity.

Amagi’s Cloud-Based Solutions Bring Skillshare’s Creative Learning to Living Rooms Worldwide

"We believe Skillshare is a happy corner of the internet, so we're excited to expand that positivity by partnering with Amagi to launch Skillshare TV, which aims to bring the best of Skillshare to even more creative enthusiasts and dabblers across the globe," said Alicia Hamilton-Morales, Senior Vice President of Content at Skillshare. "Not only will the channel bring Skillshare into more homes, it will also broaden the reach and impact of the amazing creators behind Skillshare's content."

"Skillshare TV engages its audience through uplifting content that inspires them to take action — whether that's picking up a new hobby, making a pivot in their career, or learning how to master the latest trends at the intersection of creativity and technology," said Hamilton-Morales.

Skillshare TV is leveraging the Amagi CLOUDPORT cloud-based automation and playout platform, the Amagi PLANNER cloud-based platform for content planning and TV channel program scheduling, and the Amagi THUNDERSTORM SSAI and analytics platform. This innovative partnership brings Skillshare's signature creative learning into living rooms worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with Skillshare to bring their inspiring and creative content to a global audience through Skillshare TV," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. "Our cloud-based solutions enable seamless delivery and playout, ensuring that Skillshare's engaging learning experiences reach living rooms worldwide. By expanding Skillshare's presence into the FAST space, we are excited to help broaden the impact of their incredible content and empower even more viewers to explore their creativity."

Skillshare TV represents the next step in Skillshare's mission to make creative learning accessible anytime, anywhere. Viewers will enjoy always-on access to Skillshare Originals, classes from top creators, and inspirational programming, taking viewers inside the processes and studios of world-class creatives. The channel will feature top talent loved by millions of fans, like Ali Abdaal, Alex Aïnouz (French Guy Cooking), Bernadette Banner, Joanne Lee Molinaro (The Korean Vegan), Morgan Harper Nichols, and Andy J. Pizza. The channel will act as a daily creative companion for viewers, whether creative professionals or hobbyists, guiding them through journaling and watercolor to home design, cooking, crafting, and more.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

About Skillshare

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. The Skillshare online platform hosts more than 30,000 video-based classes, exploring a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design and photography to painting and illustration to interior design and cooking—taught by industry experts including Jonathan Van Ness, Aaron Draplin, Emily Henderson, Thomas Frank, Rebecca Minkof, Jeff Staple, and more. Skillshare is both a publisher of original content, and an open platform, where anyone who meets our standards and guidelines can upload a class and earn income. Skillshare class content has been distributed through American Airlines, Spotify, Comcast, and YouTube. Skillshare's mission is to build the world's most valuable creative learning community. To learn more, go to:

www.skillshare.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and over 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

Amagi Contact:

Aashish Washikar

Director - Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

www.amagi.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527834/Amagi_Skillshare_Partnership.jpg

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd