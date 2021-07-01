Amala Beauty Launches Livestream for China's 618 Shopping Festival

NEW YORK and SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- German luxury skincare brand Amala Beauty launched livestream campaigns on Tmall Global, Alibaba's online marketplace, last week to kick off its marketing for China's annual 618 shopping festival on June 18. Amala Beauty's livestream focused on exclusive performance skincare products for the China market, deepening the luxury brand's connection with consumers in the biggest e-commerce market in the world.

Amala Beauty selected China retail experts Azoya as a strategic partner to enter the China market, with a Tmall Global Flagship store debut in early December. Since its launch, Amala Beauty has experienced sustained growth in China. "Collaborating with Azoya helped us boost brand reach and speed-to-market, and mitigate risks of foreign expansion as global e-commerce booms," said Amy Daugherty, Global Head of Marketing at Amala Beauty. Azoya also managed brand marketing and operations on popular platforms Little Red Book, Weibo, and WeChat.

Luxury beauty sales are exploding on China's online marketplaces. Professional and premium skincare products with natural or organic ingredients are in demand in China, as female consumers spend more on trusted, safe, luxury products. Amala Beauty products align with demand for high-quality, natural ingredients and cutting-edge, clinically proven formulas. Livestreaming helped Amala Beauty reach consumers in real-time to entertain and build brand trust in a highly visual and competitive category.

Livestreaming modernizes marketing by connecting brands with consumers using fun and informative, real-time content. "With China's live-streaming e-commerce rising significantly over the past few years, it is undoubtedly an essential tool for beauty brands to reach Chinese digital-savvy consumers and promote products directly," said Franklin Chu, Managing Director U.S. for Azoya. Organized livestream campaigns contributed to sales and helped Amala increase brand awareness, and grow a loyal follower base.

Beauty remains a top category for cross-border e-commerce. Right now, the most popular beauty trends among Chinese female consumers include anti-aging skincare products. According to Mintel, 77% of Chinese respondents say healthy or clean products are safer than ordinary beauty products, and product safety assurance is the most important purchase consideration. Also, more than 60% of consumers say clean beauty products are more effective than ordinary beauty products.1

About Azoya

Azoya, a turnkey cross-border e-commerce solution provider that provides marketplace services, CN Webshop, cross-border supply chain, and marketing to enable international retailers and brands' growth in China.

Azoya is a leading China e-commerce enabler, which endeavors to help overseas brands and retailers break into China via cross-border e-commerce. The company prides itself as being the e-commerce leader that has signed exclusive agreements with the largest number of overseas retailers in China. With its all-encompassing services and dedicated specialist team, the company has won trust from more than 50 overseas retailers in 12 countries. Learn more: https://azoyagroup.com

About Amala Beauty

Amala Beauty sits at the perfect intersection of soul and science. Leveraging over 40 years of pioneering research, Amala skincare can preserve the very best from the natural world. Amala pairs advanced biochemistry, such as the inclusion of Pre+Probiotic infusions and bio-ferments made from whole plants, seeds, and the earth's purest minerals to revitalize and renew the skin. Amala's signature innovations self-adjust to the needs of each person's unique skin imprint for bespoke results that you can see, feel, and maintain.

