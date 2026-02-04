Amalfi Jets Launches "Amalfi Affair," Inviting Private Flyers to Explore a Smarter Alternative - No Commitment Required

February-long campaign, dubbed "It's Not Cheating If It's The One," launches today, offering qualified travelers complimentary access to Amalfi One Jet Card benefits

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalfi Jets, a leading global private aviation company known for its technology-forward approach, today announced the launch of Amalfi Affair, a bold new campaign designed for experienced private flyers who may already be quietly exploring alternatives in the jet card and charter space. The Amalfi Affair campaign, anchored by the tagline "It's Not Cheating If It's The One," reflects a reality many private flyers already know: exploring better options doesn't have to come with risk, pressure, or commitment.

Running throughout the month of February, Amalfi Affair offers a discreet, low-risk opportunity for qualified travelers to experience the Amalfi Jets platform firsthand, without the traditional financial commitment. For a limited time, individuals who can show proof of an active jet card with another provider are eligible to become Amalfi One Jet Card Holders with a $0 balance, temporarily waiving the standard $100,000 minimum deposit.

"Many private flyers already know when something isn't working. They just don't always have an easy way to explore what else is out there," said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. "Amalfi Affair is our way of removing any sort of hesitation from that decision. We created this service and campaign because we want private flyers to get the best of the best with us. We want them to experience our service and our proprietary technology, and we're willing to let experienced travelers see that for themselves, no pressure, no upfront commitment."

Participants receive immediate access to the full Amalfi Jets experience, including a dedicated 1:1 Account Manager, booking via the Amalfi Jets app, access to empty leg opportunities, and 24/7 concierge support through Amalfi Reserve, all without the commitment.

Through Amalfi Affair, qualified travelers are invited behind the curtain of the Amalfi Jets platform, experiencing how the company's proprietary technology, capped rates, and dynamic pricing model create greater control across every flight category. From short-notice bookings to multi-leg international itineraries across Amalfi Jets' 33-country service area, participants can explore how a modern, tech-enabled approach simplifies private aviation while still emphasizing service and safety.

The campaign is intentionally designed to feel provocative yet premium, reflecting the reality of today's private aviation customer: informed, selective, and unwilling to be locked into legacy models. Rather than asking flyers to make a leap of faith, Amalfi Jets is offering a firsthand look at a more flexible, modern way to fly.

"Private aviation has evolved steadily over the years, but many of the legacy models behind it haven't," added Jones. "Today's flyers are picky and want flexibility, not hard deposits or long-term lock-ins that could put them at risk. Amalfi Affair lets experienced travelers see how our structure and hands-on service actually work in practice. If it's the right fit, great. If not, there's no pressure to move forward."

Amalfi Affair is available exclusively to new Amalfi One prospects with prior experience in private aviation, including jet cards, memberships, or fractional ownership. Approved participants receive a promotional Amalfi One Jet Card issued with a $0 balance and no flight credit, allowing them to explore the platform without obligation. Funds are added only if and when a client chooses to proceed.

The Amalfi Affair promotion is available for a limited time now through February 29, 2026, and subject to qualification. Additional terms and conditions apply.

For more information or to inquire about eligibility, visit https://amalfijets.com/promo/the-amalfi-affair.

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a global private aviation company redefining the charter experience through innovation, technology, and safety. Founded by commercial pilot and private aviation leader Kolin Jones, and philanthropist and financier Calvin Yoon, the company combines aviation expertise with proprietary technology to modernize how private jet travel is booked, managed, and delivered. Amalfi Jets leverages digital platforms and an in-house operations team to source aircrafts, evaluate operators, manage logistics, and oversee every detail of a trip in real time, placing safety at the forefront of every flight. With access to a worldwide fleet and a team available 24/7, Amalfi Jets manages charter solutions for individuals, families, and businesses flying globally.

SOURCE Amalfi Jets