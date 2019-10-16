Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns 44th Consecutive A.M. Best "A" (Excellent) Rating

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company ( www.amalgamatedlife.com ), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has again attained the "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best, a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. It is the company's 44th consecutive "A" rating attesting to its strong fiscal position. For plan sponsors and their members, as well as the broker and consultant community representing Amalgamated Life's products, this third-party confirmation of the company's financial strength is an affirmation that they are working with a sound business partner.

Amalgamated Life Insurance Company President and CEO Paul Mallen stated, "We make a conscious effort every day to maintain best practices that enable us to achieve our mission of helping working people and their families achieve financial security. Through prudent financial policies and procedures, strong product development and high quality customer service, we have been able to remain a fiscally strong organization."

In addition to adhering to its high standards of operation, Amalgamated Life has a vibrant marketing and sales effort with a focus on expanding its suite of market responsive insurance and benefit solutions. Over the past two years, it has added to its portfolio a specialty drug cost management service, identity management and credit monitoring service, and a new voluntary portable group level term life insurance product.

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, Hearing, ID Theft, Legal, Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others. Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position. The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies which also includes: AliCare, a third-party administrator; AliCare Medical Management, a medical care management firm; AliGraphics, a full-service printing and graphics firm; and Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty brokerage. For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedlife.com

