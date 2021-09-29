Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns Its 46th "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has earned its 46th consecutive "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best Company, a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. The "A" rating attests to the company's stable outlook and strong fiscal position. This rating is relied upon by employers, plan sponsors, brokers and consultants when selecting an insurance resource.

Amalgamated Life Insurance Company President and CEO Paul Mallen stated, "We have consistently adhered to high standards across all areas of our operations, from financial management to customer service and claims payment. Our strong reputation as a reliable resource to plan sponsors within the corporate and labor segments stems from our high performance, which we achieve through ongoing benchmarking against key performance indicators. This, along with prudent financial and investment strategies, have enabled Amalgamated Life to maintain excellence in our overall operations."

This leadership is seen in the measures implemented by Mallen and his management team during the pandemic. The company consolidated and redesigned its corporate headquarters in White Plains, achieving cost savings, a more efficient workspace and employee wellness goals. Fulfilling these objectives has a direct impact on the company's employees and on the valuable services it provides clients and their members.

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, Hearing, ID Theft, Legal, Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others. Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position. The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies; which also includes: a third party administrator, Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators; Amalgamated Medical Care Management, a medical care management firm; Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty broker; and AliGraphics, a printing firm.

SOURCE Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Related Links

http://www.amalgamatedbenefits.com

