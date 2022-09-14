Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns Its 47th "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has earned its 47th consecutive "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best Company, a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. The "A" (Excellent) rating attests to the company's stable outlook and strong financial position. This rating is relied upon by employers, plan sponsors, brokers and consultants when selecting an insurance resource.

Amalgamated Life Insurance Company President and CEO Paul Mallen stated, "Our consistent "A" ratings from A.M. Best are a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of service and business processes. Across all areas of operations, we apply best practices in accordance with both industry and regulatory mandates. Our high quality financial management, customer service, and claims payment approach have earned us a strong reputation across our customer base, broker network and industry peers. These attributes, coupled with the steady performance of our high caliber team, have enabled us to maintain an "A" rating for what is now approaching five decades."

Throughout the course of Amalgamated Life's history, and in more recent years under Mallen's leadership, the company has continued to expand its market reach and broaden its insurance and employee benefit offerings. This steady growth has fostered its entry into new vertical markets and greater share in various regions across the nation.

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, Hearing, ID Theft, Legal, Group Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others.

Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position and claims paying abilities. The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies; which includes: a third party administrator, Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators; Amalgamated Medical Care Management, a medical care management firm; Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty broker; and AliGraphics, a printing firm.

