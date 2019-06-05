Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Now Offering Voluntary Whole Life Insurance from Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company ( www.amalgamatedlife.com ), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, will now be providing a voluntary whole life insurance solution from Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York ( www.smlny.com ). The product, Whole Life LP95, offers guaranteed coverage for those who meet the eligibility requirements as well as guaranteed premiums and strong cash values. Coverage is available for individuals and their spouses age 18 to 72. Additionally, coverage can be obtained for children and grandchildren age 14 days up to and including age 26. Individuals can purchase this insurance for their family members without having to purchase life insurance for themselves.

The Whole Life LP95 insurance product allows individuals to select the death benefit and policy riders that best meet their financial goals. Competitive, affordable premium rates are based on the benefits selected and start as low as $2.00 per week. Paying premiums is convenient through the ease of payroll deductions thereby eliminating the need to wait for an insurance bill and pay by check.

Whole Life LP95 provides permanent insurance protection, even if the insured has a change in health, as long as premiums are paid. There is also the option to elect paid-up coverage in a reduced amount to cease ongoing premium payments provided sufficient value exists in the policy.

For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedlife.com or call: 914.367.5000.

About Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1943, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has since grown into a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions operating in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Company provides competitive group products including Term Life, Medical Stop Loss, Disability and Specialty Drug Cost Management, as well as voluntary products such as Accident, Accidental Death & Dismemberment, Critical Illness, Dental, Disability, Hearing, ID Theft, Legal, Portable Term Life and Whole Life, among others. Since 1975, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company has consistently earned the "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best Company attesting to its strong fiscal position. The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies which also includes: AliCare, a third-party administrator; AliCare Medical Management, a medical care management firm; AliGraphics, a full-service printing and graphics firm; and Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty brokerage. For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedlife.com

About Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York

Founded in 1886, Security Mutual has emerged as one of the leading mutual life insurance companies in the United States and has grown to $2.77 billion in assets with $32.73 billion of life insurance in force. The Company is a strong and stable financial institution and is now in its 133rd year of honoring the commitments made to its policyholders. Today, Security Mutual is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For more information, visit: www.smlny.com

Whole Life insurance underwritten by Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York, Binghamton, NY. Product availability, features, benefits and options may vary by state. Policy Form Nos. 2113-NY; ICC15-2113; Series 2113.

SOURCE Amalgamated Life Insurance Company

