Amalgamated Medical Care Management Announces New President - Deborah Allwes Largoza, RN, MBA, MPH

According to Amalgamated Family of Companies President and CEO Paul Mallen, "Deborah is exactly the high caliber leader Amalgamated Medical Care Management needs today as the demand for high quality care management services has never been greater. With her strong credentials and proven track record across both clinical disciplines and core business operations, I am confident that she will help Amalgamated Medical Care Management advance its critical healthcare mission and take the company to a new level of growth and development."

Largoza most recently served as Vice President, Clinical Operations at Agilon Health (Long Beach, CA), where she was responsible for managing the healthcare costs and utilization for over 400,000 Medicare and Medicaid members. During her tenure, she created a Population Health Annual Operating Plan which effectively aligned utilization and clinical outcome metrics with membership and financial forecasting. Additionally, she successfully managed the company's Care Management and Utilization Management programs, driving measurable reductions in medical costs and utilization by Medicaid, Medicare, and dual-eligible members. Her strong performance in claims analyses, benchmarking, member interventions and strategic partnerships facilitated cost avoidance approaching $9 million.

Another key position held by Largoza was that of Vice President, Operations at Southcoast Health Network (New Bedford, MA) where her achievements included reducing Medicaid members' Emergency Department use by 14% and Medicare patients' all-cause hospital readmissions by 1.9% below the three-year average. Among other roles held by Largoza were as the Executive Director, Clinical Operations at Cape Cod Health Network (Hyannis, MA); Director, Bureau of Healthcare Safety and Quality at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (Boston, MA); and Executive Director, Healthcare, Population and Public Health with Scientific Technologies Corp. (Tucson, AZ). She began her care as a Manager of Clinical Operations with Yukon Health Corporation (Bethel, AK), a short-term acute care regional hospital. Largoza is a veteran, having served as a Registered Nurse Officer in the US Army and the US Public Health Service.

A well-respected and active member of the medical community, Largoza has had many noteworthy appointments. She served on the Massachusetts Task Force on Essential Hospital Services, Massachusetts Coalition for the Prevention of Medical Errors Board of Directors, Massachusetts Emergency Medical Care Advisory Board as Chair, Massachusetts Medical Services Committee, Washington State Healthcare Workforce Development Committee, Washington State Key Health Indicators Committee, and Washington State Performance Management Committee. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Public Health Association and the American Nurses Association. She is a published author and a frequent presenter at leading national and global healthcare conferences.

Largoza is a Licensed Registered Nurse (Massachusetts) and holds an MBA in Health Care Administration and a MPH in Epidemiology & Public Health from Johns Hopkins University. She earned her BSN in Nursing from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and BSc in Biochemistry from Gannon University.

She resides in Kingston, MA.

About Amalgamated Medical Care Management

Amalgamated Medical Care Management is a premier national leading resource for a comprehensive suite of high quality care management services including Utilization Management, Case Management, Physician Review, and Nurse Helpline/Health Information. The company also offers other vital services ranging from Disease Management, Disability Management, Readmission Management, and Maternity Management, Medical Claims Review and Network Referrals. The company serves a wide range of clients, including hospitals, physicians, healthcare plan sponsors (e.g., unions, trust funds, businesses, employer assistance plans (EAPs), ERISA funds), colleges, managed care companies, health plans, other care management firms, and government agencies. Amalgamated Medical Care Management is accredited to URAC standards across core service areas, including: Utilization Management, Case Management, Physician Review and Nurse Helpline/Health Information. Additionally, Amalgamated Medical Care Management has achieved Telemedicine accreditation from the Clear Health Quality Institute and is a full member of the National Association of Independent Review Organizations (NAIRO). For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedbenefits.com.

SOURCE Amalgamated Medical Care Management

Related Links

http://www.amalgamatedbenefits.com

