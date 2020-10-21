Amalgamated Medical Care Management Launches Nurse2DOConnect

According to Amalgamated Medical Care Management President Deborah Allwes Largoza, RN, MBA, MPH, " Nurse2DOConnect is an indispensable resource to our clients' members. Just like at a traditional doctor's office visit, our knowledgeable Registered Nurses can address the majority of calls. There are, however, cases when other clinical resources are needed; that's where Nurse2DOConnect comes in. It essentially gives an individual 24/7 virtual access across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to all levels of healthcare. With reduced member co-pays and coinsurance, the Nurse2DOConnect program will produce a significant savings versus ED and Urgent Care visits. It is especially well-suited for self-insured plans, which many of our clients are, and can help reduce employee absenteeism."

"Virtual Nursing and Telemedicine go hand in hand; Nurse2DOConnect is a smart solution whose time has come," says Wayne Orchard, EVP of MyTelemedicine. MTM is the partner selected to provide the next level of care for cases as needed, with their nationwide, 24/7, board-certified Physicians. "MyTelemedicine is proud to be part of this initiative and is ready to support Nurse2DOConnect's clients and members."

Providing individuals with telemedicine options is the most immediate, cost effective and convenient way to address a medical concern. It can eliminate co-pays for employees, while also minimizing employers' medical claim costs. In today's pandemic era when remote communication is being encouraged as much as possible, Nurse2DOConnect further meets this critical need. It is estimated that 75% of all doctors, ED and Urgent Care visits are either unnecessary or pose a risk for the patient. A considerable number of these visits can actually be handled safely and effectively via phone or video calls; which also can significantly reduce absenteeism. (Source: healthx.com)

Nurse2DOConnect takes telemedicine to the next level with 24/7/365 convenience and lower costs. Considering the average four-hour wait times in EDs, 75% of most physician practices close by 6 PM M-F and are closed on weekends, and that it takes an average of 21 days to schedule a doctor's appointment; the convenience, safety and timeliness Nurse2DOConnect brings to healthcare is long overdue.

The Nurse2DOConnect platform features a user-friendly dashboard that can be accessed from any device – a PC, laptop, tablet or smart phone. Amalgamated Medical Care Management can offer Nurse2DOConnect on a monthly per member or fee for service basis. Pricing is customized based on the demographics of each group, plan or Fund.

About Amalgamated Medical Care Management

Amalgamated Medical Care Management, a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies, is a premier national leading resource for a comprehensive suite of high quality care management services including Utilization Management, Case Management, Physician Review, and Nurse Helpline/Health Information. The company also offers other vital services ranging from Disease Management, Disability Management, Readmission Management, and Maternity Management, Medical Claims Review and Network Referrals. The company serves a wide range of clients, including hospitals, physicians, healthcare plan sponsors (e.g., unions, trust funds, businesses, employer assistance plans (EAPs), ERISA funds), colleges, managed care companies, health plans, other care management firms, and government agencies. Amalgamated Medical Care Management is accredited to URAC standards across core service areas, including: Utilization Management, Case Management, Physician Review and Nurse Helpline/Health Information. Additionally, Amalgamated Medical Care Management has achieved Telemedicine accreditation from the Clear Health Quality Institute and is a full member of the National Association of Independent Review Organizations (NAIRO). For more information, visit: www.amalgamatedbenefits.com.

More about Telemedicine

The use of telemedicine is rapidly rising. Twenty one percent (21%) of healthcare executives consider telemedicine as a top strategic priority. Thirty percent (30%) say that telemedicine is a high priority, and 36% say that is a medium priority. (Source: intouchhealth.com). Sixty five percent (65%) of patients are willing to use telemedicine for a virtual visit with their primary care providers, while approximately 50 million Americans are willing to switch primary care providers just to access virtual visit options. (Source: americawell.com)

