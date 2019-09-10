Aman Kochar Succeeds David Cully at Baker & Taylor in Expanded Role

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Corporation today announced an expanded leadership role for Amandeep Kochar, who succeeded David Cully as head of Baker & Taylor, the company's public library business unit. Cully retired Aug. 30.

Follett Corporation today announced an expanded leadership role for Aman Kochar, who leads the company's public library business.

Kochar, who was promoted in June 2019 to lead Baker & Taylor, is responsible for Baker & Taylor's Public Library Sales, Product & Technology Operations, Customer Service, Content and Strategic Partnerships as well as Baker & Taylor's international subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Australia. His expanded responsibilities include leading joint International Sales and Global Technology operations for both Baker & Taylor and Follett School Solutions, the corporation's PreK-12 business.

"David and Aman have been working closely together for some time in developing Baker & Taylor's strategic approach to helping libraries improve literacy and learning in the community," said Pat Connolly, President and CEO of Follett Corporation. "With his proven track record as a visionary leader in both business operations and technology-driven innovation, Aman is the natural successor to build on David's legacy of success at Baker & Taylor."

Kochar also is responsible for Baker & Taylor Publisher Services, which provides sales, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution support to small and mid-size publishers.

Kochar joined Baker & Taylor in 2014 after serving as Chief Product Officer/SVP Product Development with McGraw-Hill. Prior to McGraw-Hill, Kochar served in various software development, digital content and sales leadership roles with HCL Technologies, a multi-billion technology solutions company. Additionally, he co-founded a successful startup that specialized in media software, quality assurance & consulting services. Kochar earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Delhi University and MBA from IIT Kharagpur.

Cully joined Baker & Taylor in 2008 and served in several leadership roles before being named President of the business in 2017. He previously held various chief executive and executive president positions at Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Putnam Berkley Publishing Group and Waldenbooks.

About Baker & Taylor | baker-taylor.com

Baker & Taylor is a premier provider of books, digital content and technology solutions that help public libraries improve community outcomes through literacy and learning. Baker & Taylor is part of Follett Corporation, a trusted global source of books, digital content and technologies that help inspire learning and shape education.

About Follett Corporation | Follett.com

Follett Corporation is a leading global source of educational materials, digital content, eCommerce, and multi-media for libraries, schools and institutions. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett provides education technology, services and physical and digital content to millions of students at 70,000 schools, and more than 2,700 physical locations and campus eCommerce platforms in North America.

Related Images

aman-kochar-executive-vice.jpg

Aman Kochar, Executive Vice President, Baker & Taylor

Follett Corporation today announced an expanded leadership role for Aman Kochar, who leads the company's public library business.

SOURCE Follett Corporation

Related Links

http://Follett.com

