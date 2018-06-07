Amana Capital & 514 Capital Partners to Allocate $1M to the "Delta Trader" Program Participants

New and existing clients of Amana Capital, who are interested in joining the program, will have to trade for a cycle of three months and meet the evaluation metrics specified by 514 Capital Partners. Amongst all traders, only the top ten candidates will be selected. Each of the ten candidates will be allocated a trading capital of $100,000 from 514 Capital Partners. Profitable traders will be paid 20% of the profits they generate on the allocated trading capital.

In addition to the above, the "Delta Trader" program grants all participating traders access to a state-of-the-art performance dashboard. Built using the latest modern technology, it tracks real-time trading activities through a user-friendly interface.. Traders will be able to monitor their progress and evaluate their trading status.

Ahmad Khatib, Chief Executive Officer of Amana Capital, said: "We joined 514 Capital Partners on this compelling initiative knowing that it will add value to our international client base. The program will allow us to create a stronger community of professional traders supported by more resources, technology, and tools to become better traders. "

Karim Farra, Director of 514 Capital Partners, said: "We worked together with Amana Capital in creating this program to identify the most talented traders and have them trade with real money. Any trader that can show real discipline by deploying a winning strategy over a reasonable number of trades deserves the opportunity to scale-up. We are interested in empowering and collaborating."

Amana Capital

Amana Capital (amanacapital.com ), a member of 180 Capital, is a specialist in online trading providing institutional and retail clients around the world direct access to the global financial markets. It manages TradeCaptain (tradecaptain.com), a recognized global financial news and research portal. Amana Capital services clients in over 80 countries. Subsidiaries are regulated by the FCA, DFSA, CySEC, and BDL. Amana Capital is a member of 180 Capital.

514 Capital Partners

514 Capital Partners (http://www.514capital.com ), a member of 180 Capital, is an asset manager that applies a quantitative approach to investment management. The firm designs systematic trading strategies to identify and exploit trends in major global financial markets. 514 Capital Partners is a member of 180 Capital.

Terms and Conditions apply. Read more on AmanaCapital.com/delta

