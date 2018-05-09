Amana Capital Adds Cryptocurrencies

In the first phase, Amana will offer its new and existing clients the option to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple; additional cryptocurrencies will be added in the future. The new products will be available via Amana's MT5 trading platform with a flexible leverage, competitive swap rates, and 24/7 multi-lingual customer support.

Ahmad Khatib, CEO of Amana Capital, said: "Making cryptocurrencies available for CFDs traders across the world, falls in line with our strategic mission to further diversify our financial offerings and services, according to the latest financial innovations. Hence, we believe that entering the cryptocurrency market is a strategic move that propels our efforts on that end."

About Amana

Amana Capital (amanacapital.com), a member of 180 Capital is a specialist in online trading providing institutional and retail clients around the world direct access to the global financial markets. It manages Trade Captain (tradecaptain.com), a recognized global financial news and research portal. Amana Capital services clients in over 80 countries. Subsidiaries are regulated by the FCA, DFSA, CySEC, and BDL.

SOURCE Amana Capital