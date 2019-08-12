Amanda Arnovitz La Kier Named Chief Development Officer for JF&CS Atlanta

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) Atlanta announces Amanda Arnovitz La Kier as the agency's new Chief Development Officer.

In this role, La Kier will lead the agency's development efforts which include grants, fundraising events and volunteer activities. She brings more than 25 years of experience in fundraising and development to the human services agency.

"We are grateful to have someone with Amanda's experience in this critical role for our agency," said Terri Bonoff, CEO of JF&CS. "Her knowledge and development expertise will enable JF&CS to generate the resources needed to support our mission and our continued growth and impact."

La Kier most recently served as Vice President of Individual Giving, Donor Relations and Grants for WABE/ATL PBA. Prior to that she was the Nationwide Director of Corporate Initiatives at the American Cancer Society and has also served as the Director of Development at the American Jewish Committee.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in communications from Ohio University and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive from CFRE International. La Kier resides in Dunwoody.

About JF&CS

Jewish Family & Career Services Atlanta is dedicated to making hope and opportunity happen for the metro Atlanta community. Established in 1891, Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) offers programs and resources to help improve the quality of life and build self-sufficiency for individuals and families in greater Atlanta. Our vision is a community of empowered lives; our mission, making hope and opportunity happen. JF&CS serves thousands of individuals annually regardless of age, race, religion, national origin or ability to pay. For more information about our entire array of services, please call 770.677.9300 or visit JFCSatl.org. The main office is located at 4549 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Atlanta.

