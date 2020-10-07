Amanda Axsom, Halfaker and Associates Chief Development Officer, Awarded Leading for Impact: Women in Leadership Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker), a technology solutions provider within the Federal Government's health, intelligence, defense, and security sectors, is pleased to announce that Amanda Axsom, Chief Development Officer, has been awarded the Leading for Impact: Women in Leadership award by G2Xchange. This award recognizes women driving disruptive approaches to technology and business transformation to support Federal agencies in advancing mission goals with impact and efficiency.

At Halfaker, Amanda leads strategic development of high quality, best-fit solutions to the Government's toughest challenges. Since joining Halfaker in 2016, she has established and implemented key financial, human capital, and operational processes, standards, and tools to stand up emerging enterprise modernization programs in support of key Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veteran Experience and Community Care-related initiatives. Amanda also built out Halfaker's solution and proposal development department, playing a pivotal role in redefining the company's approach to solution ideation for large-scale Federal transformation work in support of government agencies including VA, the Department of Defense, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"I'm proud to celebrate Amanda's achievement," said CEO and President Dawn Halfaker. "This award is a testament to her leadership, which will continue to drive positive impact in the Federal Health IT space and support the Government in delivering critical services efficiently and effectively."

Halfaker is the Premier sponsor for the third-annual Leading for Impact: Women in Leadership Conference hosted by G2Xchange. The conference will be held virtually on October 21, 2020, and will feature a keynote address by Pamela Powers, Acting Deputy Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as several fireside chats and panel discussions around the conference theme of 'Building Resiliency to Drive Transformation, Modernization, and Success in 2021,' and concluding with a virtual networking reception. Learn more about the event and register here.

About Halfaker

At Halfaker, we design, create, modernize, integrate, and secure mission critical systems and business applications for government organizations to improve the health, security, and well-being of all Americans. We are proud to be a service-disabled Veteran-owned, woman-owned, small business. To learn more about Halfaker, please visit www.halfaker.com .

