Amanda Cerny Gets Influential With Blockchain on UTU.ONE

Earning the esteemed status as the number one ranked IGTV account holder globally makes Amanda a significant addition to the UTU social network. Cerny will continue to share her daily dose of humor and happiness, helping people feel their best through her own DAC (Decentralized Autonomous Community) made available exclusively through the UTU.ONE social app.

"I love how there is no way for fake accounts, bots, and therefore targeted bullying on UTU.ONE", shares Cerny. "I'm excited to join this positive and protected platform and community."

The platform is for real people only, and there is no collection of personal data, no passcode, or birth date required to join. Signing up is made easy through facial recognition, and because everyone's face is unique, every user on the UTU (User to User) platform is verified as a real person.

"I'm thrilled for my fans to join so we can begin enjoying UTU.ONE together... it gives me comfort knowing their personal data is protected through the first-ever social media platform built on blockchain".

UTU.ONE is the only platform that combines a tokenized economy with the power of social media. It is the next-generation social platform built on blockchain for real people. It offers unique features such as facial recognition sign-up and NFT rewards designed to benefit UTU members for interacting with the platform and other members.

Fans and Users can download the UTU.ONE app from both Apple and Google stores and join Amanda's DAC community for free by using her CERNY token: https://download.utu.one/amanda

The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security, and transparency by making a significant investment in the EOS blockchain to develop a scalable, reliable, eco-friendly, and secure platform. The UTU commitment that our User to User community (UTU) can expect from UTU.ONE. Together we will create unique user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. UTU looks forward to welcoming users to the platform.

About UTU Technology Inc. – The company was originated in both Australia and Canada with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC app for iOS and Android on EOSIO and many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU technology Inc. decided to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada, to further the company's business expansions worldwide.

Information on the company can be found at: https://www.utu.one

