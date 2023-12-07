Amanda Hopkins, Marketing Director, Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel, "We are excited to begin using the QCI AGI53 Platform as it further combines slots, host, and marketing tooling into one data-rich experience."

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Tama, IA will begin installing the QCI AGI53 Platform. The QCI platform will be deployed throughout the property and the marketing, player development, and casino operations teams will begin training soon.

Spencer Wolf, Assistant General Manager for Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel, said, "We are excited to add the suite of QCI products. They will not only make us more efficient but will assist us in achieving our goal of constantly improving the guest experience. The QCI Enterprise Platform, especially with the AGI53 release, brings in industry-changing features. The QCI Power Pack allows us to seamlessly integrate and optimize our operations, and the enhanced QCI Events module will redefine how we engage and entertain our patrons. This upgrade demonstrates QCI's commitment to being a leader in innovation."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of QCI, stated that, "We thank Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel for their decision to partner with QCI as their data and resort tooling provider. QCI is committed to further innovation to meet the need of gaming resort operators. The QCI AGI Platform was developed specifically for resort casinos, allowing their hosts, marketing executives, and casino gaming operators team to function in a modern data-enriched environment. With over 4,000 gaming executives currently utilizing the QCI platform worldwide, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the dynamic needs of Meskwaki Bingo Casino & Hotel."

ABOUT Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel

Constructed in 1992, Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel, is centrally located between Cedar Rapids and Des Moines in Tama, Iowa, and offers guests over 67,000 square feet of casino space, 366 hotel rooms and suites, a lounge featuring live music on the weekends, Lucky's Grill and Tap Room, The Buffet, and a food court. Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel has the loosest slot machines in all of Iowa, with penny slots, a $100 machine, and everything in between, along with nine (9) kinds of table games, a 550-seat bingo hall, and The Sportsbook. Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel is open every day 24/7. Your Moment. Your Place.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

