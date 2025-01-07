AMANDA KLOOTS LAUNCHES PROPER: A NEXT-GEN SUPPLEMENT BRAND WITH INVESTMENT FROM THE CENTER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness entrepreneur, television personality, and wellness advocate Amanda Kloots is proud to announce the launch of Proper, a breakthrough supplement brand designed to make daily wellness simple, effective, and delicious. Backed by an investment from Ben Bennett's Beauty Accelerator, The Center, Proper is redefining the supplement space with nutrient-dense, solution-focused formulas crafted for modern lifestyles—without compromising on taste.

"Live Happy. Live Healthy. Live Proper."

Proper Product Assortment

Proper combines the power of health and wellness with a commitment to flavor. By focusing on creating supplements that taste as good as they make you feel, Proper ensures that taking care of yourself is not just a habit, but a pleasure. Every blend is packed with antioxidant-rich superfoods, essential vitamins, and minerals to supercharge immunity, energy, gut health, and overall well-being—all while delivering a delightful experience in every sip.

"Proper is all about empowering people to prioritize themselves in the easiest, most effective, and most enjoyable way," says founder Amanda Kloots. "We've put taste at the center of our formulations because we believe wellness should never feel like a compromise."

With strategic investment and guidance from The Center, Proper aligns with Ben Bennett's mission to accelerate innovative, founder-led wellness brands. "Amanda's vision for Proper resonates with today's demand for accessible, functional wellness solutions," says Bennett. "What sets Proper apart is its dedication to delivering not just nutrients, but a genuinely enjoyable wellness experience. We're thrilled to partner with her in bringing Proper to market."

Proper's Product Assortment

Each supplement powder is thoughtfully designed to provide 30 servings per jar at $28, available now at ProperHealth.com. Consumers can also sample the entire collection with "The Essentials" variety tasting pack for $9.

The Greens : A superfood powder promoting overall well-being with organic barley grass, wheatgrass, spirulina, kale, spinach, and more. Packed with nutrients, it delivers a crisp, refreshing taste.

: A superfood powder promoting overall well-being with organic barley grass, wheatgrass, spirulina, kale, spinach, and more. Packed with nutrients, it delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. The Pinks : A gut health blend supporting digestion and regularity with pre/probiotics, digestive enzymes, and organic flax. Its subtly sweet flavor makes every sip enjoyable.

: A gut health blend supporting digestion and regularity with pre/probiotics, digestive enzymes, and organic flax. Its subtly sweet flavor makes every sip enjoyable. The Oranges : Immune support with ingredients like ginger root, beta-glucan, and echinacea. A burst of citrus makes this a zesty favorite.

: Immune support with ingredients like ginger root, beta-glucan, and echinacea. A burst of citrus makes this a zesty favorite. The Yellows : An energy-boosting blend with CoQ10, green tea extract, and 100mg of caffeine per serving. Bright and invigorating, it's the perfect morning pick-me-up.

: An energy-boosting blend with CoQ10, green tea extract, and 100mg of caffeine per serving. Bright and invigorating, it's the perfect morning pick-me-up. The Lavenders: A calming aid infused with lavender flower, reishi mushroom, magnesium, and ashwagandha for stress relief and balance. Its soothing taste helps you unwind.

Proper is now available for purchase exclusively at ProperHealth.com.

Meet Amanda Kloots

As a multifaceted entrepreneur, Amanda Kloots is celebrated for her dedication to health, fitness, and positivity. Known for her co-hosting role on CBS's The Talk, her best-selling book, and her success as the founder of Amanda Kloots Fitness, she brings a wealth of expertise and a personal passion for wellness to Proper. Her dynamic background as a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette further reflects her commitment to health and movement.

About Proper

Proper is a collection of convenient, nutrient-dense, and delicious supplements designed to optimize daily health. With a focus on taste, superfoods, essential vitamins, and whole food-derived ingredients, Proper's mission is to empower everyone to "live happy, live healthy, live Proper."

