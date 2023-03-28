Amanda Martin Joins Mediavine as Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Business Strategy

AdTech Veteran is Tapped to Unlock New Opportunities in Ever-Changing Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest, independent full-service ad management firm in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Amanda Martin as its new Sr. Vice President of Partnerships and Business Strategy. In this role, Martin will be a key member of the company's leadership team, overseeing revenue strategies, key partnerships and brand activation opportunities across all business units.

Mediavine hires Amanda Martin

At Mediavine, Martin will be responsible for managing our growing relationships across DSPs, SSPs, and other demand engines. Her years of expertise and thought leadership will help Mediavine evaluate the current market and competitive intelligence to identify strategic collaborations and growth opportunities.

Martin brings over a decade of experience in the ad-tech industry where she has played a key role in fueling innovation and education. Prior to joining Mediavine, Martin was SVP of Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships at Goodway Group. Additionally, Martin led Goodway Group's Center of Excellence, which consists of skilled professionals across Programmatic, Convergent TV, Search, Social, Commerce and Measurement focused on performance outcomes.

"Amanda is an extremely well-respected and trusted industry leader, and has played a key role in translating complex digital solutions that help advertisers bridge the gap between successful digital media and real business results," said Eric Hochberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Mediavine. "Her expertise and experience in the advertising industry will be vital to helping Mediavine in its growth trajectory as our ad clients look to us for forward-thinking insights and best practices in the ever-changing landscape of ad tech."

"I've always had great respect and admiration for the role Mediavine plays in our industry and I'm extremely excited to bring my buy side perspective to the publisher side of the ecosystem," said Martin. "I have felt strongly that the necessary changes and challenges brought upon by privacy and regulation concerns are best suited to be solved by the sell side. These changes could shape and direct the future of our industry and have decided to join the sell side to pursue just that."

Martin continually works to raise the industry standard, while moving the needle on key issues. As such, Martin remains an advocate for helping grow female leadership within the ad tech space, a historically male-dominated field.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing 10,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work®, Inc. 2022 Best Workplace, Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace, Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work, and 2021 Inc. 5000.

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

