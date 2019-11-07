Amanda Martinez Joins RCP as Private Risk Practice Leader

Martinez has worked with several families and individuals on the Forbes 400 list as well as advisors on the Barron's Top US Financial Advisors list to design comprehensive personal risk management programs that best fit the needs of the client. Martinez holds her Certified Insurance Service Representative and Certified Insurance Counselor designations.

The RCP Private Risk Practice provides solutions for property and liability protection for successful individual's assets such as homes, automobiles, collections and yachts. RCP's seasoned experts have a deep, well-rounded understanding of diverse asset portfolios and the risks they face. They partner with our clients to design and place private risk management insurance programs that are tailored to their specific needs. With sensitive financials and valuable assets, their clients place great trust in their team to ensure optimum coverage at a competitive premium. RCP places coverage with AIG Private Client, Chubb Private Risk, Cincinnati Insurance, Nationwide, PURE, and Safeco Insurance.

Martinez is located at the RCP office at 20 N Wacker in Chicago and can be reached at amartinez@rcpholdings.com.

About RCP

Risk Consulting Partners (RCP) is a team of professionals that bring a consultative approach and innovative solutions as it relates to property and casualty, employee benefits, life, and private risk management. RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to middle market business. Their staff of highly educated specialists are equipped to understand and assess exposures in even the most intricate businesses. Their mission is to exceed client expectations by delivering exceptional, creative, and sustainable solutions while being at the forefront of thought-leadership, employee empowerment, and technology.

