Amanda Nolen joins Totara as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Totara, a global provider of learning management solutions trusted for compliance in highly regulated sectors, has appointed Amanda Nolen to its Board of Directors to support the company's international growth and strengthen its position in regulated industries.

Amanda Nolen, Non-Executive Director, Totara

Amanda is a globally recognised expert in the future of technology and learning, with over two decades of experience across Europe and the United States. She has advised Fortune 500 companies and global organisations including Google, Novartis, and HSBC on large-scale learning, skilling strategy, and technology.

As co-founder of NilesNolen and now an independent board member, investor and advisor, Amanda brings deep expertise in corporate learning and transformation. Her experience also includes working with EdTech pioneers such as Sana, which was recently acquired by Workday in a $1.1 billion transaction. She is also a Venture Partner at Emerge VC, founder of ElleCap.org, and a frequent keynote speaker. Based in Europe for 20 years and fluent in Spanish, Amanda brings a global network and deep go-to-market expertise. This mix of board-level insight and L&D leadership will support Totara as it strengthens its position in regulated industries and expands internationally.

Dave Cruickshank, CEO of Totara, highlighted: "Amanda's perspective on learning and workforce development will be invaluable as we sharpen Totara's long-term growth strategy. Her international experience and track record advising global organisations will support our expansion into new markets and strengthen our work in regulated industries."

Reflecting on her appointment, Amanda stated: "Totara has all the ingredients to be a trusted global leader in learning technology — a strong team, a product that solves mission-critical challenges, and a clear growth opportunity. I'm thrilled to join the board at this moment of transformation and to help the company accelerate its impact worldwide."

About Totara

Totara is a global leader in learning management technologies, supporting over 1,500 customers and 21 million users worldwide. Its flagship product, Totara Learn, is a customisable LMS that's trusted to deliver mission-critical learning for multinational corporations, government agencies, and mid-sized enterprises.

Totara serves the UK Government and Healthcare sectors and the US public sector, with TotaraGov offering a FedRAMP® Authorized LMS purpose-built for government training. Totara also operates through a global network of 75+ partners who provide implementation, customisation, and support across a variety of industries. With offices in the UK, US, and New Zealand, Totara's 200+ team members continue to deliver reliable, mission-critical compliance and learning worldwide.

For more information visit: www.totara.com

SOURCE Totara Learning