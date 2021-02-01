Amanda Saltzman Joins Lev to Offer Debt and Equity Capital Raises Across All Asset Classes

During her career, she closed $4 billion in transactions across all property types. In 2020, Ms. Saltzman negotiated and closed numerous complex transactions, including a $115MM bridge loan for a 5-story office building in Nashville; $157MM in financing for the development of 849 rental units in Santa Monica; and $150MM for a development site in Los Angeles. She is also actively working on a number of loan sales opportunities with banks.

With 2021 in full swing, Ms. Saltzman joined Lev to take advantage of their advancement in technology, "I joined Lev because their industry-changing technology combined with an experienced and established team is unique in the CRE financing sector. The proprietary platform gives us a distinct advantage to help our clients maximize their positions and strengthen our relationships in the debt and equity community."

"Despite an immensely competitive financing environment, Amanda built an extraordinary track record and is bringing a wealth of experience to the Lev team. Her focus on client relationships, ability to outperform the market, and insight into the future of real estate technology exemplify the qualities that we want at Lev," said Yaakov Zar, CEO and Founder of Lev.

Lev helps commercial real estate owners and investors get optimal financing for their properties. Our capital markets experts are superpowered by machine learning technology to help understand your portfolio, identify the best lender for each transaction and get the deal closed quickly, keeping you updated every step of the way. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in SoHo in New York City, Lev transactions across all asset types, nationwide. For more information, visit www.levcapital.com .

