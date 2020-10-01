Amanda Yancey named Executive Director for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Georgia - South Carolina Region

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Yancey has been named the executive director of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Georgia - South Carolina Region, as of September 1, 2020. Yancey takes the position from Piper Medcalf, who was promoted to a national position within the organization.

Yancey joined LLS in 2011 with LLS's Team In Training campaign. Since then, she has held leadership positions in Advancement and in the fundraising campaigns Man & Woman of the Year and Students of the Year. Most recently, she was a senior director, responsible for overseeing three large campaigns in Atlanta with a combined revenue goal of over $4,000,000. During her tenure as senior director, Yancey had exceptional success growing corporate and volunteer leadership and experienced exponential revenue growth in all areas. In particular, she grew the Atlanta Man & Woman of the Year campaign from $1,100,000 to $2,400,000 and recruited and managed two national title winners, including the 2020 National LLS Man of the Year All-Star, who raised over $420,000.

In addition to LLS, Yancey worked as the development director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, where she was responsible for their endurance programs and special events. Yancey graduated from Georgia College & State University with a Bachelors of Science in Psychology.

"I am thrilled for this opportunity to continue my career with LLS and honored that I was chosen to lead the strong team already in place in the Georgia - South Carolina Region. Together, we will move the LLS mission forward getting us closer to a world without cancer," said Yancey.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

The Georgia - South Carolina (GA-SC) Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, headquartered in Atlanta, helps those diagnosed with blood cancers with financial and emotional support through a variety of programs. including the Patti Robinson Kaufmann First Connection Program, the Susan Lang Pay-It-Forward Patient Travel Assistance Program, and the Urgent Need Program, which last year provided over $400,000 to patients region-wide. Currently, the GA-SC Region is funding $3.7 million towards research grants in multi-year agreements with Emory Winship Cancer Institute. Each year in the GA-SC Region, over 8,500 people are diagnosed with a blood cancer, and over 2,500 patients do not survive their disease.



