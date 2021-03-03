Amandeep Bhalla, M.D., Named Medical Director of the Spine Center at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center

In this new role, Dr. Bhalla will help align physician leadership, clinical outcomes and advanced technology through collaborating with administration and participating in strategic planning. In addition, he will ensure the Spine Center's commitment to providing a full range of spine surgical procedures, from minimally invasive to complex treatments, for each patient's unique spine condition.

"Dr. Bhalla is a generational talent who is well known in our community for providing compassionate and comprehensive spine care to patients," says Ike Mmeje, chief operating officer, Long Beach Medical Center. "We are honored to have Dr. Bhalla take on this new leadership role. Dr. Bhalla's mission-based leadership, clinical excellence, passion for patient-centered care, and interest in advanced technology will energize the Spine Center."

Dr. Bhalla is an expert in degenerative conditions of the cervical, thoracic, lumbar spine, adult deformity and traumatic injuries. He also considers it a privilege to care for patients with primary and metastatic tumors involving the spinal column.

When applicable, Dr. Bhalla incorporates the use of minimally invasive and advanced technologies, such as ExcelsiusGPS® and the O-Arm™, which ensure accuracy and precision during surgery. This same approach to advanced technology is upheld by the Spine Center.

In fact, Long Beach Medical Center is the only hospital in LA County to have ExcelsiusGPS — a revolutionary robotic-navigation technology that creates a surgical plan based on the patient's unique anatomy, guiding the robotic arm to a specific region of the spine, similar to a planned pathway on GPS. O-Arm, technology allows surgeons to perform complex spine surgery with unparalleled accuracy, since it gives the surgeon a 3D real-time visualization of spinal structures, increasing precision. With the availability of advanced technology options, coupled with extensive pre-operative education, patients can feel confident about their upcoming spine surgery.

"At the Spine Center, we're deeply committed to compassionate, evidence-based care," says Dr. Bhalla. "I am grateful for this opportunity to work alongside such a distinguished group of physicians, nurses, and care team members."

Dr. Bhalla completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania. He received his medical degree at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Bhalla completed the Harvard Combined Spine Fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Dr. Bhalla practices in Long Beach with the Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group. He is on the teaching faculty at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He serves as director of Spine Trauma with the department of orthopaedic surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, in addition to his role at Long Beach Medical Center. He enjoys educating patients about their spinal conditions, and exploring non-operative treatment options whenever appropriate.

He is an active member of the North American Spine Society and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Recently, he was recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a recipient of the 2021 Top Doctor's honor award.

About the MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

