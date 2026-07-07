AMAP Platform Upgrades World Map Service with Multi-Modal Navigation and 300M+ POI

BEIJING, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAP, Alibaba's location-based services platform, has launched an upgraded version of its World Map service, expanding global point-of-interest (POI) coverage to more than 300 million records and adding multi-modal navigation tailored for international enterprise customers.

The upgrade is designed for developers and enterprises in logistics, on-demand delivery, local services, and online travel — sectors where navigation accuracy and data quality directly affect operational performance.

AMAP's World Map service provides multi-modal navigation with Cycling Navigation, Walking Navigation, Motorcycle Navigation, shown here on roads in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The new version adds dedicated routing for walking, cycling and motorcycles alongside driving, reflecting the reality that dominant travel modes differ significantly by region. Motorcycle navigation incorporates local lane designations and access restrictions, providing purpose-built routing for ride-hailing, last-mile delivery, and mobility providers. For instant-delivery and two-wheel mobility businesses, these routing modes reduce detours and restricted-road violations, improving dispatch efficiency and on-time performance.

AMAP is extending to international markets a set of navigation capabilities already proven in China, including junction views, lane-level guidance, voice prompts and turn-by-turn instructions grounded in real-time road attributes. These features can be integrated directly into enterprise applications and operating systems.

Two of the most common pain points for enterprises operating overseas, specifically incomplete address search results and inaccurate estimated arrival times, have been addressed in this release. Key road-network attributes including speed limits, one-way streets and turning restrictions have been added to the underlying data. ETA models have been continuously refined against real-time traffic conditions, reversible lanes, and seasonal travel patterns. For logistics planning and fleet management, more accurate time-space calculations translate directly to better resource allocation.

AMAP's global database now covers more than 300 million continuously updated POIs and over 500 million address records worldwide, with support for Chinese, English and local-language adaptation. The expanded coverage helps users find destinations, resolve addresses, and complete journeys with greater accuracy across international markets.

SOURCE AMAP