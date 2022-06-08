Amar Hanspal joins SWAPP Advisory Board and Invests in their Growth

SWAPP is revolutionizing the architecture ecosystem with its AI-powered platform which automates architectural design and planning processes

TEL AVIV, Israel and HOUSTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAPP, who is revolutionizing the architecture ecosystem with its AI-powered platform, announced today that Amar Hanspal has joined its Advisory Board and invested in the company. Mr. Hanspal brings decades of experience in corporate leadership and technology growth, to the advisory board. SWAPP raised $7 million in early 2021 from Entree Capital, Point72 Ventures and other investors.

"We are pleased to welcome Amar to the SWAPP advisory board," said Eitan Tsafarti, CEO and Co-Founder of SWAPP. "Amar has long been a visionary leader in the construction technology space. His passion for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the way we work and create combined with his proven global business acumen will be invaluable as we grow our business and pursue our mission to introduce a new global standard for architectural design and planning."

Most recently, Mr. Hanspal was the CEO and co-founder of Bright Machines, a company focused on building software-driven, autonomous assembly lines for the manufacturing industry. Prior to that he was co-CEO and Chief Product Officer at Autodesk, where he drove the transformation of the company's product and technology platform from on-premise/license to SaaS. He was instrumental in developing the company's construction technology and additive manufacturing (3D printing) software portfolio.

"It is exciting to be part of the revolution started by SWAPP," shared Amar Hanspal,. " I am a big believer in providing cutting-edge digital tools for the building industry. The SWAPP AI-powered platform is doing that in a radical way with data-driven speed and precision. By automating many of the repetitive tasks that hinder the creative and strategic aspects of the profession, SWAPP is empowering architects and other stakeholders to significantly improve their productivity and profitability."

Today, Mr. Hanspal sits on the Boards of PTC and BeyondTrust. He holds a Master's in mechanical engineering from the State University of New York, and has completed the executive managerial program at Stanford University.

About SWAPP

In the modern world, architecture should be AI-driven.

By leveraging AI and data, SWAPP is leading a technology revolution. Our unique combination of technology and human expertise delivers a comprehensive architectural design and planning solution with data-driven speed and precision. We are redefining the property analysis, design, visualization, and planning phases across the architectural process and by extension the AEC (Architectural, Engineering and Construction) ecosystem. By automating the many cumbersome and manual architectural and planning processes, SWAPP radically increases productivity and profitability for architects, real estate developers, general contractors, and other stakeholders.

