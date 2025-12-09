Amara Industries Acquires Thomson Plastics

THOMSON, Ga., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Amara Industries, a parent company to the Gracious Living group of companies, today announced the acquisition of Thomson Plastics, a recognized leader in large tonnage injection molding in the Southeastern United States, currently operating from two locations in Georgia and North Carolina.

This strategic acquisition enhances Amara Industries' manufacturing footprint, automation capabilities, and technical depth—to a total of five manufacturing facilities, thus strengthening its position as a key player in the North American injection molding industry.

With clamping force capacities up to 3,700 tons—including 30% of its fleet exceeding 1,000 tons—Thomson Plastics is well known for its scale, precision, and ability to meet the demands of major customers across multiple facilities. Supported by advanced robotics and automation, Thomson Plastics delivers consistent performance and efficiency across high-volume production environments.

Thomson Plastics technical portfolio includes injection molding, gas-assisted molding, over-molding, insert molding, in-mold labeling, robotic part picking, pad printing, and heat transfer decorating. As a trendsetter in automation and manufacturing reliability, Thomson Plastics' approach aligns closely with Amara Industries' long-term vision for operational excellence and innovation.

"The addition of Thomson Plastics represents a strategic milestone for our organization," said Vince Orlando, Co-President at Amara Industries. "The advanced molding capabilities, technical expertise, and culture of innovation will enhance our ability to serve customers with scale, speed, and precision across North America."

The acquisition of Thomson Plastics by Amara Industries is a significant development in the North American injection molding industry. With large-tonnage capacity and advanced automation, the unified company will meet rising demand for high-performance molded products in key sectors including automotive, consumer goods, industrial, and commercial markets.

The expansion into the Southeastern United States strengthens Amara Industries' ability to provide customers with faster delivery, greater flexibility, and improved supply chain efficiency.

About Amara Industries

Amara Industries is a provider of comprehensive custom manufacturing solutions. With a dedicated team of over 500 employees, the company offers end-to-end capabilities, spanning design, product development, engineering, and materials science. Amara Industries specializes in a range of advanced manufacturing processes, including injection molding, assembly, profile extrusion, decorating, and material compounding. The company is committed to quality and operational excellence, holding key certifications such as ISO, IATF, and CTPAT.

SOURCE Amara Industries