AMARA Unveils New Premium Card and Liquid Rewards Platform Ahead of 2026 Launch

Team behind multiple credit card launches opens public investment as it prepares U.S. program and global token infrastructure

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMARA Rewards, a new premium credit card and loyalty platform designed to make rewards behave more like financial assets, today announced its planned 2026 debut and the opening of its public investment round. AMARA pairs a premium U.S. credit card program with a next-generation loyalty system where members can earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them across a premium travel marketplace – or convert them into EMBR, a digital rewards asset backed by real receivable activity within the AMARA ecosystem.

Under AMARA's structure, card spend generates receivables, those receivables produce yield, and the offshore token issuer uses a portion of that yield to buy back and burn EMBR over time – a mechanism designed to support long-term scarcity and value while rewarding ecosystem participation.

AMARA also opened its Regulation CF raise at invest.amararewards.com, enabling the public to participate early as the company completes its card infrastructure, regulatory onboarding, and U.S. launch preparations.

A Premium Travel Marketplace From Day One

At launch, AMARA members will be able to redeem points directly for travel experiences through an integration with HotelPlanner, including hotel stays, group bookings, and curated lifestyle packages. The marketplace is designed to deliver global inventory, premium rates, and flexible redemption options uncommon in legacy rewards programs.

AMARA's U.S. card business and the offshore entity issuing EMBR will operate independently. The U.S. entity will not handle tokens directly; instead, a compliant custodial partner will manage point-to-token conversions. This structure is designed to preserve regulatory clarity while enabling members to unlock liquidity from their rewards.

A New Approach to Loyalty Economics

"Rewards have quietly lost value for decades because the system was built around breakage and devaluation," said Chris Bridges, CEO and co-founder of AMARA. "AMARA flips that logic. Our mission is to make loyalty as valuable and as liquid as cash – backed by real activity and real utility. People will still use the card the same way they always have, but they'll finally have the option to unlock liquidity on their own terms."

AMARA aims to redefine loyalty as a liquid asset class, connecting the $250 billion rewards market with the $8 trillion global payments industry and the fast-growing digital asset economy.

A Team Built for Scale

AMARA's leadership team draws experience from companies including Google, Chase, Capital One, Moody's, Toyota, Oportun, OneMain Financial, Walmart, Blockdaemon, Coatue, Grays Peak Capital and Global Business Travel. The team includes veterans who have built credit card platforms, large-scale lending systems, digital wallets, smart contract infrastructure, and secure payments technology. Regulatory work is supported by leading legal advisors in fintech, payments, and digital assets.

AMARA's Regulation Crowdfunding offering is being conducted through DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

This release may include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties. AMARA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About AMARA

AMARA is building a premium card and loyalty platform that transforms traditional rewards into a liquid, flexible asset. By combining AMARA Points with the EMBR utility token under a compliant structure, AMARA connects everyday spending with modern digital value. Learn more and join the waitlist at amararewards.com.

