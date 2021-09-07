Amaraica, The Highly Anticipated Boarder Buster Film Based On True Life Events Premiered On September 3 On HBO LATINO And HBO MAX

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Tim Sparks' new high-stakes drama Amaraica, produced by Sparkstar Pictures, is available now on HBO LATINO and HBO MAX. Based on true events, Amaraica explores the struggles of an undocumented immigrant seeking to do the right thing. The film looks at how the Mexican US border has reached its current horrific state, influenced by the plight of human caravans, political corruption, and family separation.

Featuring unprecedented first-person accounts at the border, Amaraica tells the story of how a heartwarming immigrant struggles to do the right thing, while facing the horror of the US Mexican border's zero tolerance while traffickers, corrupt politicians and well-positioned business interests have seized power, leaving everyday citizens desperately fighting for survival or needing to flee elsewhere for a better life.

Amaraica, was filmed in part at the US/Mexico border and captures gut-wrenching images combined with raw emotion as an undocumented family struggles to reunite after being detained and separated from their infant child at the border.

In his feature debut, Tim Sparks brings together a stellar cast of newcomers, Aldo Verástegui and Karina Lechuga whose performances have been hailed by critics as "heartbreakingly real".

Amaraica releases at the onset of Hispanic Heritage Month portraying a cry for help from a remarkably resilient father. The urgency of tackling these nuanced, extremely complex issues — zero tolerance and corruption — has never been greater.

It is as much a call to action as it is a deep acknowledgement of the terror that besets all too many in its community. The director, Tim Sparks said: "America can no longer ignore its own human rights violations at the border, this film proves it".

Amaraica is a powerful reflection of the US/Mexico border crisis from the perspective of a young undocumented family. The perfect movie for its time given the urgency for reform. This Border Buster premiered on HBO Latino and HBO Max on Sept. 03, 2021.

