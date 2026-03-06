Amare Global Launches Amare NeuCollagen™, A Neu Kind of Collagen Designed for Total-Body Wellness

"Amare NeuCollagen represents the next evolution of collagen science," says Marie Swisher, Chief Marketing Officer at Amare Global. "We set out to reimagine what collagen could do. By combining clinically studied ingredients with our expertise in the gut-brain connection, we've created a formula that supports beauty, mobility, and mental well-being together in one powerful solution. This is what innovation looks like."

Amare has elevated collagen supplementation through perfecting the science of collagen with a proprietary blend of ingredients backed by 25 nutritional clinical studies that support six total-body wellness benefits.

Amare NeuCollagen is formulated to:

Inhibit collagen loss* Maintain joint comfort and mobility* Support muscle health* Boost natural collagen production* Promote radiant skin from the inside out* Help manage cortisol and daily stress*

Amare NeuCollagen features clinically studied, branded ingredients that work synergistically to deliver multi-dimensional support:

Collavant ® n2 works through the gut-immune connection to slow collagen breakdown, promoting joint lubrication, mobility, comfort, and quicker recovery.* Collavant ® n2 was shown to provide a 44% reduction in joint discomfort.

works through the gut-immune connection to slow collagen breakdown, promoting joint lubrication, mobility, comfort, and quicker recovery.* Mobilee ® Hyaluronic Acid Matrix has been clinically shown to lower Prostaglandin E2, a compound linked to joint discomfort, supporting overall joint function. Mobilee ® also boosts the body's natural production of hyaluronic acid to support muscle strength, flexibility, and muscle cell proliferation.* Mobilee ® was shown to boost hyaluronic acid more than 200x compared to the baseline, improve muscle strength by 17% and improve muscle function by 23%.

has been clinically shown to lower Prostaglandin E2, a compound linked to joint discomfort, supporting overall joint function. Mobilee also boosts the body's natural production of hyaluronic acid to support muscle strength, flexibility, and muscle cell proliferation.* GPX-4™ , a specialized collagen tripeptide, stimulates natural collagen production and helps improve skin elasticity, firmness, and barrier function.* GPX-4™ was shown to improve crows feet wrinkles by 937%, improve dermal density by 266% and improve dermal thickness by 548%.

, a specialized collagen tripeptide, stimulates natural collagen production and helps improve skin elasticity, firmness, and barrier function.* Dermial ® hydrates the skin from within while helping reduce the appearance of wrinkles for smoother, more youthful-looking skin.* Dermial ® was shown to reduce wrinkles, increase skin hydration by 13%, and improve skin glow and brightness by 33%.

hydrates the skin from within while helping reduce the appearance of wrinkles for smoother, more youthful-looking skin.* Bioactive Collagen Peptides have been shown to promote hair thickness and stronger nails. In consumer feedback, 71% reported feeling their nails were growing faster and longer.*

have been shown to promote hair thickness and stronger nails. Cerebiome ® , a clinically studied probiotic, supports the gut-brain axis to promote balanced mood, maintain healthy cortisol levels, and support overall mental well-being.* Cerebiome ® was shown to reduce feelings of everyday stress by 44%.

, a clinically studied probiotic, supports the gut-brain axis to promote balanced mood, maintain healthy cortisol levels, and support overall mental well-being.*

While most collagen products make consumers choose between joint health, beauty benefits, or overall vitality, Amare NeuCollagen represents a new era in the category integrating structural support, aesthetic benefits, and cognitive wellness into one innovative solution.

About Amare Global:

Amare Global® is recognized as a category leader in mental wellness solutions, offering innovative products informed by the powerful relationship of the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis (GBX). Dedicated to quality and backed by award-winning US patented formulations, Amare Global is committed to delivering transformative solutions that foster love—Amare means "to love" in Latin.

Collavant® n2, Dermial® and Mobilee® are registered trademarks licensed by BIOIBERICA, S.A.U. GPX-4™ is a licensed trademark of Newtree Co. LTD. Cerebiome® is a registered trademark of Danstar Ferment AG.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

