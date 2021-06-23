Amarea Is Changing the Way the World Views Food

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amarea takes the concept of corporate social responsibility to impressive levels. From the quality of its products to the care it invests in both its supply chain and the earth itself, everywhere it turns, the burgeoning brand is setting new standards in the health food industry.

There's a lot of truth in the old saying that "you are what you eat." Eating healthy has been a growing refrain of an increasingly health-conscious global consumer base for a while now.

However, simply focusing on one's personal health is no longer enough of a marketing message to truly resonate with customers. Corporate social responsibility has pushed the envelope of consumer sentiment, tossing things like worker's rights and the environmental aspects of manufacturing into the mix. Where, once upon a time, a brand had to merely shift from unhealthy ingredients to health-conscious alternatives, they must now consider their entire product life cycle and everyone that it impacts.

It's a cutting-edge requirement that hasn't been lost on the folks behind the Amarea label. The Chilean health food brand, which primarily manufactures a variety of seaweed sticks and chips, is committed to a holistic approach to its snack manufacturing that embraces the entire process from start to finish.

Amarea specifically states that it is creating "another way to seafood," adding that "we seek to change the way we view food. We believe that food should be healthy for people, for the planet, and for those behind its production."

It's more than a sentimental desire, too. Amarea isn't afraid to invest in a system that keeps the consumer, the producers, and the planet all in perspective. For example, the brand:

Addresses health by using a maximum of 3 ingredients, all of which are 100% natural, in each recipe.

Addresses producers by promoting sustainable developments and improving the quality of life of the artisanal communities of seaweed collectors that it works with in Chile .

. Addresses the planet by utilizing an abundant natural resource that doesn't require agricultural soil, water, or fertilizer to grow.

From the planet to people, Amarea is a living testament to the modern consumer inclination toward holistic consumption. The brand is purposefully improving lives both in its home country and abroad — a fact that is likely to keep it in business for a long time.

About Amarea: Amarea was founded in 2019 and is based in Chile. It works with the local artisanal community of seaweed collectors in its home country to provide a sustainable, nutritious snack option for health-conscious consumers.

