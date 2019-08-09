Amarin (AMRN) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Amarin Corporation plc; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Amarin Corporation plc ("Amarin") (NASDAQ: AMRN) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2019, Amarin announced that it received notice from the FDA that it plans to hold an advisory committee meeting, tentatively scheduled for November 14, 2019, in connection with its review of the pending supplemental new drug application for expansion of Vascepa. The Company stated that the FDA's deadline for making an approval decision on Vascepa would likely be extended.

Just one week earlier, on July 31, 2019, Amarin said it was unlikely that the FDA would proceed with an advisory panel review regarding approval of Vascepa and anticipated a September 28, 2019 approval.

Following this news, Amarin stock was trading down over 20% in premarket trading on August 9, 2019.

