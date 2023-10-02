AMarkets: 16 Years of Excellence, 16 Apple Gifts

02 Oct, 2023

FOMBONI, Comoros, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMarkets, the renowned international broker, celebrates its 16th anniversary on October 1. Over the past 16 years, AMarkets has evolved from a startup to a prominent player in the global brokerage services market, trusted by more than 1,000,000 clients and 3,000 partners worldwide.

Throughout its journey, AMarkets has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction. The company has been at the forefront of the industry, introducing cutting-edge technologies, pioneering new services, and offering lucrative trading opportunities. Its unwavering dedication and professionalism of the AMarkets team are confirmed by dozens of international awards. This year alone, the broker has deservedly received the prestigious Best Affiliate Programme 2023, Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023, and Most Reliable Broker Uzbekistan 2023 awards.

But the company's greatest reward has always been and forever will be the trust and loyalty of its clients who recommend the broker's services to friends and family, knowing that AMarkets always places their interests and security as top priorities.

In celebration of this significant milestone, AMarkets raffles off 16 brand-new iPhones among its clients. Both existing and new clients are eligible to participate in the promotion. To enter a raffle, a client must register in their AMarkets Personal Area, deposit $500 or more into their trading account, and receive a coupon. Once the client achieves a trading turnover of 1 lot, the coupon will be activated, and its owner will be entered into the raffle. The number of coupons is limited to 16 per client. Winners will be chosen using the independent random number generator service, ensuring equal chances for all the participants. You could be among the fortunate winners. Take advantage of this exciting opportunity. Go ahead and win!

Contact details on release: support@amarkets.com

Source: amarkets.com

SOURCE amarkets.com (AMarkets)

