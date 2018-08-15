Amaro Integrative Medicine Offers GAINSWave® in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaro Integrative Medicine is pleased to announce they now offer GAINSWave! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms.

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Justin Amaro, DO. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Amaro Integrative Medicine is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1901 Medi Park Dr #1048, Amarillo, TX 79106, USA.

Amaro Integrative Medicine is a unique family medicine practice devoted to providing conventional and evidence based alternative medicine to Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. Amaro Integrative Medicine's mission is to facilitate wellness by focusing on the whole person - mind, body, and spirit. Dr. Amaro and his team aim to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care to all ages. Amaro Integrative Medicine's goal is to grow with the community and work with individuals who desire wellness and prevention rather than just another prescription. The organization is happy to address issues for allergies, pain relief, anti-aging, weight loss and more. Dr. Amaro avoids the usage of dangerous narcotics, stimulants and surgery.

For More Information Contact:



Adrian Gonzalez



PR & Social Media Specialist



adrian@gainswave.com



786-558-0338

SOURCE GAINSWave

Related Links

https://gainswave.com

