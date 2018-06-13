Amaro Montenegro Unveils New Global Packaging Redesign at Bar Convent Brooklyn 2018

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaro Montenegro, lauded as a top amaro brand and spirit around the world, debuted new packaging at Bar Convent Brooklyn 2018. As the first major packaging update in decades, the new bottle features a more ergonomic design and elements that universalize Amaro Montenegro as a premium brand globally and spotlight its storied recipe and legacy.

The Amaro Montenegro bottle shape is an icon recognized around the world. It was Amaro Montenegro’s founder, Stanislao Cobianchi, who saw the need to create such a shape, one as unmistakable as the liquid it would contain. In 2018 Amaro Montenegro updated this iconic bottle, remaining true to Stanislao’s original drawings while featuring a more premium design, a sleeker profile, and a commanding presence on and off the shelf.

Elevated Design with Easier Pouring

Over the years, the unique shape of the Amaro Montenegro bottle has become as iconic as the spirit itself. The new, slimmer bottle design strengthens this profile with sleeker lines, bringing two pieces of the brand's history into sharper focus: 1885, the year the spirit was created, and the signature of Stanislao Cobianchi, the founder of Amaro Montenegro, which is embossed beneath the label. To allow for an easier pour, the regulator has been removed from the tip of the bottle.

In addition to the date and city of Amaro Montenegro's origin, the front label features a growing collection of top accolades. The back of the label is now reserved for telling the brand's story in three parts:

The genesis of the Amaro Montenegro as an homage to Princess Elena of Montenegro , the future Queen of Italy

of , the future Queen of The richness of its ingredients, crafted with 40 botanicals from all over the world

The seven tasting notes, including the signature premio, which gives Amaro Montenegro its unmistakable flavor

"While Amaro Montenegro is already a category leader and recognized internationally for its quality and craftsmanship, we have ambitions to grow exponentially in the United States as well as globally," said Francesco Scaglione, ‎International Commercial Director of ‎Gruppo Montenegro. "We are proud to unveil our new bottle, which we believe is the first step in that direction."

Amaro Montenegro contains 23 percent alcohol (46° proof) and has a suggested retail price of $33.00 USD per 750ml bottle. The new bottle is expected to be available nationwide by the end of 2018.

For more information about Amaro Montenegro, visit www.amaromontenegro.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter @AmaroMonte and Instagram at @AmaroMonte to join the conversation.

ABOUT AMARO MONTENEGRO

Amaro Montenegro, celebrated as the world's best liqueur*, was perfected in 1885 and features the essence of 40 botanicals from around the globe, collected during the travels of explorer and herbalist Stanislao Cobianchi. The signature complex taste is characterized by a pleasing blend of sweet and bitter notes. Amaro Montenegro is a favorite of bartender and mixologists for its tremendous versatility in crafting inventive cocktails and adding a flavorful twist to classic drinks. What distinguishes Amaro Montenegro from other herbaceous liqueurs is its balanced bitter-sweet flavor, smooth texture and milder proof – making it the difference in the drink. A product of Bologna Italy, Amaro Montenegro's secret recipe remains unchanged as does the boiling, maceration and distillation process that was practiced more than 130 years ago.

*Amaro Montenegro was named 2018 Best Liqueur by the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

