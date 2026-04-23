AMAROK Invests in Evolon, Uniting Industry Leaders to Redefine Commercial Security

Strategic partnership with Evolon to strengthen integrated monitoring offering

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAROK, an industry-leading perimeter security company, today announced it has completed a strategic investment in Evolon Technology, Inc., acquiring a 45% ownership stake in the company. Evolon provides AI-powered video monitoring and virtual guarding solutions for commercial businesses. The partnership brings together proven perimeter defense and AI-powered monitoring to stop threats earlier, reduce losses, and deliver stronger outcomes for customers.

The Electric Guard Dog Fence, AMAROK's full-perimeter monitored electric fence stops theft before it occurs.

This investment reinforces AMAROK's commitment to providing best-in-class, layered solutions to customers nationwide. As threats to commercial organizations continue to rise in frequency and sophistication, businesses require more advanced deterrents.

By integrating AMAROK's proven electric fencing systems with Evolon's AI-enabled video surveillance and virtual guarding technology, customers gain a state-of-the-art, comprehensive perimeter security solution reinforced by real-time visibility and proactive threat detection. Strengthening the ability to deliver a truly layered, intelligent security solution - unifying The Electric Guard Dog Fence™, AI-powered camera detection, gate access, and monitoring into one seamless customer experience.

The relationship between AMAROK and Evolon began through operational deployment, with AMAROK implementing Evolon's technology within its own security ecosystem. After extensive technical evaluation and real-world application, AMAROK expanded the relationship through strategic investment, underscoring its confidence in Evolon's technology and vision.

"From day one, our focus has been clear: to build the ultimate perimeter security solution in North America," said Mark Wesley, CEO of AMAROK. "Our investment in Evolon is a natural extension of that commitment. After experiencing the power of its AI-driven virtual guarding technology in our own operations, we recognized the critical role it will play in the future of commercial security. By combining our proven perimeter defense system with Evolon's intelligent monitoring, we are strengthening our ability to protect customers from the outside in. Just as important, this investment allows us to continue raising the bar for the customer experience by delivering smarter, more proactive protection and greater peace of mind."

"AMAROK shares our conviction about the future of perimeter security: intelligent, highly integrated, and built around the people who rely on it," said Tom Galvin, CEO of Evolon. "This investment accelerates a roadmap we're deeply excited about — unifying proven perimeter defense with AI-driven monitoring into a single, seamless experience for the security teams who depend on it every day. AMAROK is exactly the partner we hoped to find."

With this investment, AMAROK has appointed two directors to the Evolon Board of Directors:

Nathan Leaphart has been appointed to the Board of Directors. He has served as AMAROK's Chief Financial Officer since 2007, overseeing the company's financial strategy and execution, compliance, government relations, and legal functions. Leaphart is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, as well as Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

Hayelom Tadesse has been appointed to the Board of Directors. He serves as AMAROK's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Continuous Improvement, where he leads enterprise strategy, transformation programs, operations, product development, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions. Tadesse is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and a Penn State alumnus with deep technology experience, driving operational excellence across complex organizations.

AMAROK's strategic expansion, alongside Evolon's continued growth, advances both companies' shared vision to redefine the future of perimeter security in North America. The investment positions AMAROK and Evolon to accelerate innovation, expand their combined market footprint, and deliver more intelligent, integrated security solutions. Together, the partnership strengthens each company's ability to protect commercial businesses against today's evolving threat landscape while driving long-term value for customers, partners, and stakeholders.

About AMAROK

AMAROK is a full-perimeter security company based in Columbia, South Carolina, providing commercial security services throughout the United States and Canada. Specializing in electric fencing systems for commercial businesses, AMAROK also provides supplemental surveillance solutions including video surveillance, alarm-based lighting, and gate access solutions. Together, these business security services form the ultimate crime prevention solution for any business.

About Evolon Technology

Evolon delivers proactive video monitoring and perimeter intrusion detection solutions for commercial security. Its patented computer vision and analytics transform security cameras into virtual security guards, enabling businesses to proactively protect their property and people. Founded by former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, Evolon's Dallas-based team brings decades of advanced computer vision expertise rooted in national security. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com.

SOURCE AMAROK