Amasar's Breadfruit-Based Flours and Mixes fulfill soaring demand for next Gluten-Free Superstar

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global demand for gluten-free, clean-label, and plant-based foods continues to accelerate, and Amasar is pioneering breadfruit as the next gluten-free superstar, transforming the $13 billion market with nutrient-dense, clean-label flours and mixes that meet surging consumer demand. Sustainably harvested in Puerto Rico, Amasar's award-winning, non-GMO breadfruit-based flours and mixes deliver protein, amino acids, potassium, and gut health benefits—positioning breadfruit as a category-defining superfood that satisfies both consumer cravings and investor appetite for scalable innovation.

With gluten-free sales projected to surpass $13 billion by 2027(MarketWatch) driven by consumers seeing allergy-friendly, nutrient-dense products, Amasar is uniquely positioned as the early mover in breadfruit-based foods. Backed by an experienced management team and global advisors from professional sports, venture investment, and private equity, Amasar has already launched three Non-GMO SKUs with additional products in the pipeline, including pizza crusts, frozen waffles, and baked goods mixes.

Amasar's portfolio includes an all-purpose delicious breadfruit flour, a protein-packed waffle mix, and a nutrient-rich pancake mix. Breadfruit's natural versatility makes it a standout for bakery, snack, and foodservice innovation, offering a clean-label base with superior nutritional value compared to refined flours.

"Our breadfruit has the potential to become the next stevia or acai, an ingredient that reshapes entire categories," said Marisol Villalobos, CEO and cofounder of Amasar. "The data shows a sustained appetite for gluten-free innovation, and we are supporting retailers, manufacturers, and consumers to discover the benefits of this powerhouse ingredient."

About Amasar

Amasar is a Puerto Rico/US-based company pioneering breadfruit as a sustainable, naturally gluten-free, and nutrient-dense ingredient, with currently 3 Non-GMO skus includes breadfruit flour, waffle mix, and pancake mix, sourced at a woman-owned, 20 acre breadfruit agroforestry farm and state-of-the-art FDA compliant 3,550 sq. ft, QC Lab manufacturing facility. Additonal skus will include breadfruit pizza crust, frozen waffles, brownie and muffin mixes. Amasar products are distributed throughout the US and the Caribbean and with an industry savvy management team and global advisory board including Dwayne Weston, professional Red Sox player, Lucas Arzola PhD, Investment P-18, and Don Siegel, Bravo Family Foundation, Amasar, with additional investor support, will reach continuous market growth.

