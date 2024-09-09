Amasian TV Launches: Ultimate Destination for Pan-Asian Entertainment in North & South America

The newly launched live TV platform, Amasian TV, offers a meticulously curated streaming library featuring award-winning films and documentaries, blockbuster hits, iconic TV dramas, and engaging variety shows freshly coming from Asia, including Korea, China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Arab countries—all available for free.

Aiming to reach 100+ channels by the end of the year, this innovative service offers a panoply of Asian channels in all genres including K-Pop, K-Drama and K-Movies from major Asian content providers such as LG U+, CNA, Zee Mundo, YRF Music, VieON, HTV TMS, YeaH1, LOOPS, and more.

Peter Park, CPO & CSO of ODK Media, shared his vision for Amasian TV: "Our goal is to bring the best Asian entertainment to a broader audience in North and South America. We are excited to offer a platform that entertains, informs, and fosters a deeper appreciation for the diversity and richness of Asian media."

A key highlight is the Start-Over function, enabling viewers to restart live broadcasts from the beginning. Leveraging Interactive HLS technology, this feature allows viewers to jump to specific times effortlessly. Additionally, the Zero Slate Experience, enhanced by real-time EPG scheduling technology, removes repetitive ad breaks, ensuring smooth transitions and rapid content delivery with minimal latency.

The categorized electronic program guide (EPG) enhances content discovery by genre, top keyword, and country. Powered by cutting-edge AI, Amasian TV sets a new industry standard with real-time, multilingual subtitles, revolutionizing content accessibility and viewer engagement.

With its official launch on September 9, 2024, Amasian TV invites viewers in North and South America to explore the rich world of pan-Asian entertainment.

For more information and to start streaming on launch day, visit [amasian.tv] .

About Amasian TV

Amasian TV , a part of ODK Media Services, is a premier live TV streaming platform that brings a diverse array of Pan-Asian entertainment to audiences across North and South America. Our mission is to share the richness of Asian media and pop culture, offering viewers free access to a vast selection of films, TV shows, and more. With a wealth of industry expertise and resources, Amasian TV delivers an unparalleled streaming experience, available for free across web, mobile, tablet, and connected TV (CTV) devices.

About ODK Media Since 2011, ODK Media , Inc. has been a leader in connecting North American audiences with premium international content. Alongside its owned and operated OTT platforms, including OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and Amasian, ODK Media provides cutting-edge solutions for content distribution, localization, and syndication, serving broadcasters and service providers worldwide.

