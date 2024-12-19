Amasian TV Now on LG Channels: Your New Destination for Korean Dramas and Trendy Asian Entertainment

Building on its reputation as a leader in Asian content distribution, ODK Media operates platforms like OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and OnDemandViet, trusted by millions for premier entertainment. Leveraging its expertise in FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) and multicultural audience insights, ODK is expanding partnerships with top streaming platforms and CTV providers to cater to general audience who love culturally rich content.

"We're thrilled to partner with LG Electronics to bring Amasian TV to millions," said Young Cha, Founder and CEO of ODK Media. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global mission to deliver premium, localized entertainment. With ODK's FAST expertise and LG's platform, we are redefining the global experience of Asian entertainment"

LG Channels, is a free streaming service offering 300+ curated live and on-demand channels, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, and kids' content. Available on LG Smart TVs.

With the launch of Amasian TV on LG Channels, ODK Media continues to pave the way for global audiences to enjoy the best in Asian entertainment.

About ODK Media0

Since 2011, ODK Media, Inc. has been at the forefront of connecting global viewers to premium international content. Through its owned and operated OTT platforms, including Amasian TV , OnDemandKorea , OnDemandChina , and OnDemandViet , ODK Media offers top-tier entertainment to diverse audiences. The company's extensive global content network provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including content IP distribution, localization, and monetization, to global service providers, broadcasters, and theaters. For more information, please visit www.odkmedia.net .

