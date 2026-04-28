Amasian TV Rolls Out to 250,000+ Premium Hotel Rooms Across the U.S.

Amasian TV is set to be pre-installed across approximately 250,000 hotel TV units across the United States through strategic partnerships with leading global TV manufacturers supplying major hotel chains, as well as system integration partners responsible for managing and operating hotel TV platforms. The company is actively exploring additional opportunities to further scale distribution across the hospitality ecosystem.

More than 70% of the hotels included in this rollout are upscale 4- and 5-star properties, with over 80% located in key tourism destinations and high-income urban markets. The largest concentrations of deployed units are in cities such as Orlando, Las Vegas, New York, and Austin, positioning Amasian TV at the center of high-value traveler audiences.

Amasian TV is optimally suited for the hotel environment because it provides a seamless user experience by offering a free, no-login streaming option. Guests can view live channels or Video-on-Demand (VOD) without having to log into personal accounts on shared devices.

Viewing habits in hotels are known to vary significantly by time of day, with news consumption peaking in the morning and entertainment, such as movies and dramas, dominating in the evening. Amasian TV addresses this by offering a diverse lineup—including local and international news, premium global films, popular Korean series, anime, and live sports—delivering a compelling and frictionless entertainment experience tailored to how guests naturally consume content in a hotel setting.

"As streaming behavior evolves, the hotel environment represents one of the most underutilized yet high-impact touchpoints," said Peter Park, CSO of ODK Media. "Amasian TV is uniquely optimized for this environment by removing the biggest barrier to engagement—login friction—and delivering free, premium content that aligns with how guests naturally watch TV in hotels, from morning news to evening entertainment."

From a reach perspective, hotel TVs are a strong audience multiplier. Factoring in occupancy, guests per room, and length of stay, each room can deliver up to 12x the exposure of a typical OTT placement per month. At scale, a 250,000-room rollout unlocks a meaningfully larger and more valuable audience footprint.

Combining this with the ability to target audiences via hotel brand tiers creates an exceptionally precise and granular way for advertisers to reach distinct lifestyle segments at scale.

ODK Media operates the platform directly and manages all advertising sales, ensuring end-to-end control of both content delivery and monetization. For more information on hotel TV advertising opportunities, inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About Amasian TV

Amasian TV is a free, ad-supported streaming platform offering a diverse lineup of global content, including Korean dramas, top Asian films, globally popular anime, lifestyle programming, and live sports channels. Powered by ODK Media's advanced localization capabilities, Amasian TV makes international content more accessible, connecting global stories with the next generation of streaming audiences.

Official website: https://amasian.tv/

About ODK Media

Founded in 2011, ODK Media, Inc. is a global media company specializing in streaming distribution, localization, and cross-border content monetization. Through its owned and operated platforms—including OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, OnDemandViet, and Amasian TV—ODK Media connects international content with audiences across North America. The company leverages advanced distribution infrastructure to help content partners expand their reach and make global storytelling more accessible.

Official website: https://www.odkmedia.net/

Media Contact:

Magalie Zeng

[email protected]

SOURCE ODK Media Inc.