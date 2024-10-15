Amass Brands Group Completes Majority Acquisition of Calirosa Tequila, Expanding Portfolio and Reach in Premium Spirits Market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amass Brands Group, a leading player in the global spirits industry, today announces the acquisition of Calirosa Tequila, a premium tequila brand known for its unique rosa tequila and distinctive flavor profiles. This strategic transaction marks a significant milestone for both companies, solidifying Amass Brands Group's position in the premium spirits market and providing Calirosa Tequila with enhanced resources for growth and expansion.

Calirosa Tequila Calirosa

Calirosa Tequila, founded with a commitment to craftsmanship and tradition, has quickly gained acclaim for its handcrafted tequilas that embody the essence of Mexico's rich heritage and natural beauty. The brand's dedication to using only the finest ingredients and unique wine-barrel aging, a process perfected by the Real Family over 80 years ago, has earned it a loyal following among discerning consumers worldwide. Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo partnered with the family-owned distillery to help introduce Rosa Tequila to the world by creating Calirosa Tequila.

Amass Brands Group, renowned for its portfolio of high-end spirits brands, saw in Calirosa Tequila an opportunity to further diversify its offerings and tap into the growing demand for premium tequilas. With a shared commitment to quality, innovation, and authenticity, the acquisition aligns seamlessly with Amass Brands Group's overarching strategy to expand its presence in key segments of the spirits market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Calirosa Tequila into the Amass Brands Group family," said Mark Lynn, CEO of Amass Brands Group. "Calirosa's dedication to crafting outstanding tequilas perfectly complements our existing portfolio, and we are excited to leverage our combined expertise to further elevate the brand and bring its top-tier products to even more consumers around the world."

Under the stewardship of Amass Brands Group, Calirosa Tequila will continue to operate with its existing team and remain committed to its core values of quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. The acquisition will provide Calirosa Tequila with access to Amass Brands Group's global distribution network, marketing resources, and industry expertise, positioning the brand for accelerated growth and success in the years to come.

"We are proud of what Calirosa has achieved thus far, and we believe that joining forces with Amass Brands Group will enable us to unlock even greater opportunities for our brand," said Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, Co-Founders of Calirosa Tequila. "Together, we look forward to continuing our journey of crafting superior tequilas and sharing them with the world."

The acquisition of Calirosa Tequila by Amass Brands Group is effective immediately. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information about Amass Brands Group and its portfolio of premium brands, please visit www.amassbrandsgroup.com . To learn more about Calirosa Tequila, please visit www.calirosatequila.com .

About Amass Brands Group:

Amass Brands Group is a leading player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of high-end brands spanning various categories, including vodka, mezcal, gin, wine, and no/low spirits. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Amass Brands Group is dedicated to crafting world-class spirits that inspire and delight consumers worldwide.

About Calirosa Tequila:

Calirosa Tequila is a premium tequila brand known for its high-quality craftsmanship and distinctive flavor profiles. Crafted by the Real family in collaboration with Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, and made with only the finest ingredients and traditional production methods, Calirosa Tequila captures the essence of Mexico's rich heritage and natural beauty in every bottle. Discover Calirosa Tequila and experience the true taste of Mexico.

For media inquiries, please contact: Shan Patel, Chief of Staff, at [email protected].

Amass Brands Group:

@amassbrandsgroup

Calirosa Tequila:

@calirosa

SOURCE Amass Brands Group