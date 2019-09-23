Amastan Adds Additive Manufacturing Executives to the Leadership Team

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amastan Technologies, the worlds leading developer of microwave plasma technology for the production of materials used in additive manufacturing, battery and other industrial markets, today announced that two seasoned additive manufacturing veterans have joined the companies leadership team. Bruce Bradshaw has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer and will be responsible for the marketing strategy and communications for the company. Dr. Badwe joins as Chief Metallurgist and will help drive development, research and process for the commercialization of systems, powder and materials for the company.

"We now have demonstrated the capability of Amastan's UniMelt™ platform to produce premium powders for additive manufacturing made from sustainable resources and we're in the process of testing and qualification with strategic customers. Adding an experienced professional like Bruce to lead our global marketing is not only critical for Amastan to help position the company in the market, but also timely given our emergence into additive manufacturing with premium metal powder," said Aaron Bent, CEO for Amastan Technologies. "

Bradshaw is a proven C-Level global marketing and strategy executive with 12+ years industry experience in additive manufacturing and over 25+ years strategy, product marketing and communications. Most recently, he was a co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer for Evolve Additive Solutions, a spin out of Stratasys, a new platform for scaled manufacturing with polymers. His past leadership roles include Chief Marketing Officer at Arcam, a GE Additive Company where he led global marketing for Arcam EBM systems out of Sweden, AP&C powders in Canada and orthopedic contract manufacturing through DiSanto in CT. Prior to Arcam he held the position of VP of Marketing at Stratasys.

"Having Dr. Badwe on board will help us exploit the power of the UniMelt platform. His ability to tailor and engineer high-entropy alloys and the broadest range of engineered alloys designed specifically for additive manufacturing will help advance the breadth of premium powders allowing Amastan to offer powders that to-date have not been available for additive manufacturing," commented Bent. "His background and prowess in metallurgy speaks for itself and will provide us with tremendous expertise across all of our market segments and will help us to bring to market the highest quality, premium powders for additive manufacturing."

Dr. Sunil Badwe is Chief Metallurgist with diverse experience in various materials and processes including Additive Manufacturing for leading organizations such as Divergent 3D and Höganäs . His experience includes metal casting, powder metallurgy processing, and alloy development for Additive Manufacturing. Sunil has a BS and MS in metallurgy from University of Pune, India and Ph.D. in Materials Science and Metallurgy from University of Nevada, Reno.

The hires come as the company recently announced the addition of executives Kevin O'Shea and Richard Holman. Amastan Technologies successfully raised $11 million in a Series B-2 funding round earlier in Q2 2019, and acquired AL Solutions, Inc. (now Amastan Additive), a Pennsylvania-based producer of refined titanium materials for the aerospace, automotive and medical industries.

The company will exhibit and commercially launch the world's first premium powders derived from sustainable sources at the upcoming Formnext November 19 – 22, 2019 , stand E22 in hall 12.

To learn more about Amastan Technologies, please visit www.amastan.com

