Amastan Technologies Announces New Additions to Leadership Team

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amastan Technologies, the world's leading developer of microwave plasma technology for materials production used in additive manufacturing, battery and other industrial markets, today announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team with two new executive hires. Reporting to CEO Aaron Bent, PhD., Kevin O'Shea has joined as Chief Commercial Officer and will lead the company's commercial efforts globally. Richard Holman, Ph.D., has joined as Vice President of Battery Products and will drive Amastan's strategy and development of technologies for the emerging battery market for electronic vehicles, power tools and more.

"Amastan's UniMelt™ system is a platform technology that significantly enhances material options in various markets. We have constructed a world-class team to help manage the rapid growth within our individual business units and industry focus areas," said Aaron Bent, Chief Executive Officer of Amastan Technologies. "Following our Series B-2 Investment, the company is at the doorstep of our commercial launch. Having the go-to-market experience Kevin brings to Amastan is absolutely critical to our success across markets such as batteries and additive manufacturing."

Prior to joining Amastan, Kevin O'Shea had held various commercial roles for Merck KGaA, Sigma Aldrich, and Dow Electronic Materials, and was CEO of Soulbrain Sigma Aldrich JV. Kevin received his BS in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his MBA from Clark University.

Bent added, "The UniMelt platform represents a true paradigm shift in the way materials are produced for the battery sector driving costs down and increasing throughput 10-fold. Dr. Holman's technical background with development of materials like Li-Ion combined with his experience leading product development will propel Amastan significantly forward for our batteries business."

Dr. Holman spent over 10 years at A123Systems where he joined at its inception and ultimately served as Director of Core Cell Engineering, followed by six years at 24M technologies where he served as VP of Product Development working on next generation lithium ion technology. He received his Ph.D. in materials science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Amastan will be exhibiting at the upcoming Battery Show, September 10-12 in Novi MI. Attendees are encouraged to visit Amastan's booth #1731 to learn more about the companies UniMelt platform and technology offerings.

About Amastan Technologies

Amastan Technologies uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt™ process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications while collapsing traditional multi-step chemical processes and significantly reducing overall production time, byproducts, and cost. Amastan focuses on developing critical materials used to manufacture silicon wafers, LED lighting, powders for industrial 3D printing, advanced battery technologies, and thermal coatings. For more information, please visit www.amastan.com

