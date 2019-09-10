Amastan Technologies Expands Investment in Battery Product Development

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amastan Technologies, the world's leading developer of microwave plasma technology for materials production used in additive manufacturing, battery and other industrial markets, today announced that it has meaningfully increased its investment in development of materials for battery products, on the basis of strong performance of prototype materials and cells. These investments are across areas including personnel, testing and characterization labs, dry room and facilities. The company will be exhibiting at this week's Battery Show in Novi, MI.

"Universal electrification and its impact on the battery market growth not only represents a significant opportunity for Amastan but is one where we can have profound impact on changing the way that materials are made today," said Aaron Bent CEO of Amastan Technologies. "Our UniMelt™ manufacturing process allows us to produce any chemistry without being held to the restrictive rules of co-precipitation. Based on some exciting results in NMC, solid state and silicon anode development, the company and investor group has decided to take a larger position in the battery market."

These investments follow last year's announcement of a $1M grant from the US Department of Energy aimed at reducing the cost of manufacturing of EV batteries. The accelerated development has enabled Amastan to establish new development and commercialization plans with several incumbent commercial players in North America, Europe and Asia.

Richard Holman, VP of Amastan's Battery Business added, "We're excited to debut at this year's Battery Show, and to highlight how we can help the market leaders accelerate their development not only for today's NMC materials, but also for advanced materials like silicon anodes and materials for solid state. Our UniMelt manufacturing process collapses production times from days to 2 seconds and significantly reduces cost by 50-70%. We are already seeing close to matching best-in-class capacity of NMC materials. This combined with our advantages in production time and costs underscores the power that comes from decoupling chemistry from co-precipitation."

At this week's Battery Show, September 10-12 in Novi MI, Amastan will be showcasing its ability to produce NMC-532, NMC-622, NMC-811, LTO, LLZO and silicon anode, as well as the ability to design essentially any chemistry and tune all material properties. Amastan's booth #1731 to learn more about the companies UniMelt platform and technology offerings.

To learn more about Amastan Technologies, please visit www.amastan.com

About Amastan Technologies

Amastan Technologies uses proprietary advanced plasma processing and industrial systems to create materials that are enabling the next-generation of commercial and consumer products. The company's continuous UniMelt™ process allows for complete and unprecedented control of the entire materials engineering process, to produce materials at exact specifications while collapsing traditional multi-step chemical processes and significantly reducing overall production time, byproducts, and cost. Amastan focuses on developing critical materials used to manufacture silicon wafers, LED lighting, powders for industrial 3D printing, advanced battery technologies, and thermal coatings. For more information, please visit www.amastan.com

