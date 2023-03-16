Amasty and SpeedSize™ Partnership Brings Revolutionary AI Media Optimization Plugin to Magento Users

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2022, the technology company SpeedSize™ teamed up with Amasty , the world's leading Magento plugin developer, to bring a groundbreaking AI Media Optimization plugin to Magento users. This innovative technology uses neuroscience to enable Magento websites to load high-quality images and videos without compromising on loading speed.

Thanks to Amasty, Magento professionals can benefit from a seamless integration to SpeedSize’s revolutionary image optimization solution. Use original quality images and videos, recreate them with zero visible quality loss, in up to ~99% smaller file size.

In continuation of their partnership, Amasty has recently announced the release of a zero-touch plugin, Google Page Speed Optimizer Powered by SpeedSize™ . This new plugin will allow Magento users to optimize their website speed through a seamless integration. The product launch comes with a special limited-time offer of a 50% discount for Magento users.

"We are very excited to announce our new product," asserted Amasty CEO, Sergej Derzap. "In the past, Magento developers had to choose between visual quality and loading speed. With SpeedSize's best-in-class media optimization and Amasty's smart code compression, websites can now thrive without visual limitations."

Get Sharper & Faster Media

SpeedSize™ is proud to announce its expansion to Magento customers of all sizes. Now anyone can leverage the power of AI and neuroscience to AI-optimize their media with seamless integration. No sales calls, complex codings, or APIs. For other platforms, see all integration options.

In a recent study, SpeedSize™ found that their top brands accelerated initial loading time by 153% on average, with dramatic improvements in image and video quality. The technology helped many brands pass Google Core Web Vitals media assessments and improve overall web performance.

Google Page Speed Optimizer Powered by SpeedSize™ combines the best web optimization tools for Magento websites: Amasty's smart code compression and SpeedSize's AI-based neuroscience media optimization tech. When these tools work together, the result is lightning fast loading and sharper visual quality.

How it Works

This plugin utilizes SpeedSize™ AI-optimization that analyzes approximately 100 metrics per image or video and identifies what our brains can and cannot perceive in the visible area of interest. The technology then removes any data that is not perceivable on the screen, significantly reducing the file size without sacrificing image quality. The result is a website that loads high-quality media quickly, providing an enhanced user experience.

For additional information, or to book an interview, please contact us at https://speedsize.com/contact

