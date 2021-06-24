Amateur Robinhood Retail Investors Receive Compensation for Their Losses

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amateur traders who invested using the Robinhood platform are eligible to be compensated for losses of up to $10,000 per account by the cryptocurrency platform NINT Coin. Compensation will occur on a first-come-first-served basis, from a pool of 100 million cryptocurrency NINT Coins.

NINT Coin acknowledges the depth of knowledge trading on the stock market requires. While many Robinhood users experienced huge gains on meme stocks like GME and AMC, and in the ongoing Bitcoin frenzy, others lost their hard-earned money fast.

"We are giving every individual who lost money while trading without experience on the stocks or options markets a second chance to recover their losses by owning NINT Coins free of cost," said the team at NINT Coin. "They can hold the coins for future gains or sell right away."

NINT Coin states that Robinhood, which is planning its IPO in 2021, is welcome to accept its coin on their platform. The goal is to make it easier for users to track and trade their investments in a secure and stable manner.

To this end, NINT Coin is not only encouraging retail investors to recover their losses, but highlighting the notion that cryptocurrency is in many ways superior to fiat alternatives—and that the fiat-alternative cryptocurrency blockchain ecosystem features vast potential.

Retail investors can submit their compensation claims by visiting www.nintcoin.com.

About NINT Coin

NINT Coin is a unique cryptocurrency blockchain platform. Unlike other projects, the startup is building its own ecosystem to replace fiat currency—by providing solutions and capital for new and innovative companies in the fiat-alternative ecosystem.

NINT will release its stable coin at $1,000 per NINT Coin, as it grows and reaches the milestones set forth by the soon-to-launch Ctreet Cryptocurrency Exchange.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Nint Coin

