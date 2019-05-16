Amatus Health Opens New 51-Bed Addiction Treatment Center in Hagerstown, Maryland

OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awakenings Recovery Center, located in Hagerstown, Maryland, is the newest center that has been added to the Amatus Health family. Awakenings is a 51 bed residential treatment center and will be working with Maryland residents with medicaid.

Awakenings Recovery Centers' grand opening was held on May 9th from 11 A.M to 3 P.M. Tom Riford, Assistant Secretary of Commerce, was the Master of Ceremonies. Awakenings Recovery Center received citations and special recognition and appreciation from The Mayor and City Council of Hagerstown, Maryland General Assembly, the Governor of the State of Maryland, Chris Van Hollen United States Senator, Washington County local Addiction Authority and Congressional Recognition.

These citations applauded Awakenings Recovery Center for their commitment to providing high quality residential treatment for substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

"We are proud to have this opportunity to be a part of the solution in Hagerstown. We are excited to watch this community recover by helping those who are suffering with the disease of addiction. I can't wait to see this program transform lives and grow," said Dawn Jennings, CSC-AD, Awakenings Executive Director.

Awakenings Recovery Center is the third Amatus Health facility in the state of Maryland, and first Amatus Health residential program servicing those with medicaid in the state.

"This is our third facility in Maryland, and the impact that we have seen already is tremendous. We always want to bring our services to areas that need us the most, and we are proud of the job we are doing. Accepting Medicaid will allow the center to respond to people seeking treatment and allow our recovery network to be more inclusive," said Michael Silberman, Chief Operating Officer of Amatus Health.

CONTACT:

Chief Operating Officer Michael Silberman

msilberman@amatushealth.com

SOURCE Amatus Health