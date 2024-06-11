Amavita Foundation Introduces Miami Initiative to Stop Amputation to Support Cardiovascular Care in Miami-Dade County

The initiative seeks to decrease the number of non-traumatic lower extremity amputations as a result of Peripheral Artery Disease with early detection screenings.

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amavita Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Amavita Heart & Vascular Health (Amavita Health) announces the launch of its inaugural initiative, the Miami Initiative to Stop Amputation (MISA). With a mission to tackle the rising rates of amputations due to Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), MISA aims to educate and empower both patients and healthcare providers in Miami-Dade County through dedicated community outreach and healthcare advocacy.

The Amavita Foundation through the MISA initiative has a goal of reducing non-traumatic lower extremity amputations in Miami-Dade County by 20 percent over the coming decade starting with identifying PAD in its early stages. In advanced stages, amputation might be the only course of action for those suffering from PAD.

Statistics show that 1 in 20 Americans over the age of 50 have PAD, which is characterized by blockages in the arteries of the lower extremities and poses a significant threat to individuals' mobility and quality of life. Left untreated, it can lead to severe complications, including tissue loss and limb amputations. Dr. Pedro Martinez Clark founder of Amavita Health, which supports the Foundation, underscores the urgency of addressing this issue: "Amputations not only impose immense physical and emotional burdens on patients but also incur substantial healthcare costs and increase mortality rates." Mortality three years after an above-the-knee amputation can increase up to 71 percent.

Recognizing the need for early detection and intervention, MISA will focus on raising awareness about PAD within the local community, particularly among minority populations who face a higher risk. Dr. Martinez Clark explains, "Blacks and Hispanics in Miami-Dade County are disproportionately affected by PAD and subsequent amputations. By concentrating our efforts on this condition, we hope to make a meaningful impact on reducing the incidence of amputations."

Cuban American patients were found to have the highest risk of PAD compared with Mexican Americans, followed by Puerto Rican patients, those with a Central American Background, and Dominican American patients. Black men, older than 50 had the highest rates of prevalent PAD.

MISA's comprehensive approach involves collaboration across multiple disciplines, including podiatry, endocrinology, and cardiovascular care. Through educational initiatives and outreach events, the initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to cardiovascular care and empower individuals to take proactive steps toward managing their vascular health.

"The sobering reality is that many of these amputations can be prevented with early detection. Understanding risk factors, and symptoms and working collaboratively with other disciplines is key. Through the MISA initiative, we want to promote education, awareness, and the use of the latest advancements to treat PAD," added Dr. Martinez Clark.

MISA has garnered the attention and support of local U.S. representatives, who recognize the importance of addressing PAD and its impact on the community. Their involvement underscores the collaborative effort between public officials and healthcare advocates to implement effective strategies for reducing amputations and improving vascular health outcomes in Miami-Dade.

The launch of MISA aligns with the American Heart Association's mandate to decrease the number of amputations in the United States by 2030. By adhering to this mandate and leveraging community resources, the Amavita Foundation seeks to drive positive change and improve health outcomes for individuals affected by PAD in Miami-Dade County.

