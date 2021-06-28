AMAX Announces Availability of HPC ServMax® Server Systems Incorporated With Powerful Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors for Limitless AI Possibilities

FREMONT, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a leading provider of server appliance manufacturing, enterprise rack-scale High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions and Deep Learning/AI applications, announces the availability of our high density 2U 4 node incorporated with the latest 3rd generation of Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors.

As a Titanium level partner of the Intel® Partner Alliance program (IPA), AMAX delivers the most advanced and energy-efficient performance solutions for data-intensive business applications. The ServMax® X-248TW offers density-optimized performance for HPC and AI applications with maximizing processor power for the most demanding compute use requirements. There are four distinct module types are available, each providing unique features for compute, management, storage, and accelerator functionality.

Key system features of the ServMax® X-248TW with 3rd Generation Intel® Xeon processors include:

Compute module: Compute modules are available as air-cooled or liquid-cooled, with two high-speed 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, two low-profile PCIe card slots, and two M.2 storage slots. The liquid-cooled option enables enhanced cooling efficiency versus previous liquid-cooled designs and can improve your data center's overall energy efficiency.

Accelerator module: Accelerate HPC and AI inferencing and deep learning workloads with two 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and support for four full-height, full-length, double-wide PCIe accelerator cards, in addition to four low-profile PCIe cards with M.2 and U.2 storage options for high-speed historical and real-time data processing, and Intel® Deep Learning boost functionality.

Management module: Manage your HPC rack with two powerful 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Each module provides four low-profile PCIe cards with M.2 and U.2 storage options.

Storage module: Enables high density storage scalability for data-centric workloads, with up to 16 NVMe E1.L SSDs for up to 500 terabytes of storage capacity per module, along with two 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and two low-profile PCIe cards.

AMAX systems like the ServMax® X-248TW enable customers to design and build HPC that can meet any form factor requirements and achieve the highest processing power. To learn more about AMAX's 3rd Generation Intel Xeon processor platforms, visit our Intel solutions page.

About AMAX

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning, application-tailored cloud and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX, visit http://www.amax.com.

