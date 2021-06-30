AMAX Appoints Paul Jensen as President

FREMONT, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and OEM data center manufacturing, announced today that it appoints Paul Jensen as company President. He replaces Jean Shih, who will take on the position of Chief Business Officer.

"This is a great moment for AMAX and I am very excited about our focused direction for strategic growth in innovation, increased market share, and expanded company image," said Shih. "I look forward to working closely with Paul during this transition."

AMAX

Prior to joining AMAX, Jensen found success at a healthcare technology provider, where he focused on the corporate direction and rebooted the culture to reestablish growth. Prior to that, Jensen held multiple leadership roles, both domestic and international during his 20 years at Microsoft. He brings over 25 years of experience in the global information technology industry across finance, sales, marketing, and business development.

"I could not be more thrilled to accept the position as President in this well-established and well-trusted organization, with such an incredibly talented team," Jensen said. "My goal is to bring additional growth by building upon the achievements of the past 40 years."

About AMAX

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open-architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning, application-tailored cloud and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX, visit http://www.amax.com.

