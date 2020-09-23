AMAX Awarded ISO 27001:2013 Certification

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMAX, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of OEM security and storage server appliances, cutting-edge cloud, data center, AI accelerated, and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, continues to augment its commitment to safe and secure manufacturing by announcing it has been awarded the ISO 27001:2013 certification, an internationally recognized standard defining best practices for information security management systems (ISMS).

The ISO 27001 certification ensures organizations follow established methodologies in reducing risks over the security of information, including specific processes to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve ISMS within the context of the organization and its business needs. With this certification, AMAX assures its customers and partners in the company's prioritization of security management as well as its verifiable approach to information security. This marks another milestone in AMAX's commitment to manufacturing the highest-quality server and computing products for its global customer base and adds to current ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, ISO 26000, and TL 9000 certifications. Certification details are available here.

"As a global OEM server manufacturing company working with some of the world's most sophisticated organizations, it is expected of us to ensure that their sensitive information is ably protected. We have always designed our processes with quality and security as the top priority. This certification reflects our commitment and ability to protect our information and, more importantly, our customers' and partners' data, re-emphasizing the trust they have placed in us," said Jean Shih, president at AMAX.

AMAX is committed to following the highest standards for its customers and continues to improve all levels of business operations from an organizational level to the product and service level. The new certification reinforces AMAX's already industry-leading manufacturing capabilities and continues to raise the bar for manufacturing excellence.

AMAX is an award-winning global leader in application-tailored cloud, data center, open architecture platforms, HPC, Deep Learning and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed towards highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether a business is a Fortune 1000 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for its global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch a flagship product, AMAX is their trusted solutions provider, delivering the results they need to meet their specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX, visit http://www.amax.com.

